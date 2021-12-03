Global Threat Intelligence Market valued approximately USD 7.58 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 18.42% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Threat Intelligence Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. Threat intelligence, also known as cyber threat intelligence, is organized, analyzed and refined information about potential or current attacks that threaten an organization. The primary purpose of threat intelligence is helping organizations understand the risks of the most common and severe external threats, such as zero-day threats, advanced persistent threats and exploits. Threat intelligence includes in-depth information about specific threats to help an organization protect itself from the types of attacks that could do them the most damage. Rising adoption by SMEs, growing adoption of crowd sourced threat intelligence stages and high implementation of threat intelligence solutions across various sectors are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, evolution of threat intelligence solutions and increasing demand for integrating security operations are expected to boost the growth of the threat intelligence market. Moreover, growing demand for integrity security operation with threat intelligence and threat intelligence sharing to counter advanced attacks are the factor that likely to creating lucrative opportunity in the near future. However, high cost associated with the technological innovations, lack of skilled workforce and technical integrations are the factor that limiting the market growth of Threat Intelligence during the forecast period.

Request For Free Sample Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10082439

The regional analysis of Global Threat Intelligence Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to rapid growth in IoT trends, presence of large number of threat intelligence vendors and increasing number of smart devices across the region. Europe is estimated to grow at stable growth rate in the global Threat Intelligence market over the upcoming years. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to increasing rate of cybercrimes and rising adoption of threat intelligence solutions & services in the region.

The major market player included in this report are:

• Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

• Dell Technologies Inc.

• Fireeye Inc.

• International Business Machines Corporation

• Juniper Networks Inc.

• LogRhythm Inc.

• Looking glass Cyber Solutions Inc.

• MacAfee LLC

• Optiv Security Inc.

• Symantec Corporation

• Trend Micro Inc.

• Webroot Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Solution:

Unified Threat Management

SIEM

IAM

Incident Forensics

Log Management

Third Party Risk

By Services:

Professional Services

Managed Services

Subscription Services

Training & Support

By Organization Size:

SMEs

Large Enterprises

By Application:

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Retail

Government & Defense

Manufacturing

Others

Read More: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10082439

By Regions:

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

Europe

o UK

o Germany

Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:



Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Threat Intelligence Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email : [email protected]arch.com

Phone: +1 313 462 0609