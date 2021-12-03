Global Virtual Rehabilitation and Telerehabilitation Systems Market valued approximately USD 172.8 million in 2018 is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 19.10% over the forecasted period of 2019-2026
Virtual Rehabilitation and Telerehabilitation System is a term used to describe the provision of rehabilitation across the spectrum of acute, sub-acute and community settings at a distance, using telecommunications technology as the service delivery medium. Telerehabilitation relates to the services delivered by a number of health disciplines including physiotherapy. Telerehabilitation utilizes a broad range of technologies to facilitate physiotherapy treatment. The market growth is primarily driven by low operational cost of virtual rehabilitation and telerehabilitation than conventional in-clinic rehabilitation. Additionally, surging trend of using computer assisted rehabilitation systems such as a virtual environment, training platform (motion base), a sensor system (motion capture), and D-flow software, is further likely to propel the growth of the market. However, lack of awareness among healthcare professionals and shortages of skilled workforce are expected to hamper the market growth.
The regional analysis of Global Virtual Rehabilitation and Telerehabilitation Systems Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the fastest growing region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the dominating region over the forecast period 2019-2026.
The leading market players mainly include-
GestureTek Health
Brontes Processing
Motekforce Link
Vurtualware Group
Motorika
Bridgeway Senior Healthcare
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Virtual Rehabilitation
Telerehabilitation
By End-User:
Residential
Care Homes
Hospitals
Others
By Regions:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2016, 2017
Base year – 2018
Forecast period – 2019 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global Virtual Rehabilitation and Telerehabilitation Systems Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
