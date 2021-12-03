Global Virtual Rehabilitation and Telerehabilitation Systems Market valued approximately USD 172.8 million in 2018 is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 19.10% over the forecasted period of 2019-2026 

Virtual Rehabilitation and Telerehabilitation System is a term used to describe the provision of rehabilitation across the spectrum of acute, sub-acute and community settings at a distance, using telecommunications technology as the service delivery medium. Telerehabilitation relates to the services delivered by a number of health disciplines including physiotherapy. Telerehabilitation utilizes a broad range of technologies to facilitate physiotherapy treatment. The market growth is primarily driven by low operational cost of virtual rehabilitation and telerehabilitation than conventional in-clinic rehabilitation. Additionally, surging trend of using computer assisted rehabilitation systems such as a virtual environment, training platform (motion base), a sensor system (motion capture), and D-flow software, is further likely to propel the growth of the market. However, lack of awareness among healthcare professionals and shortages of skilled workforce are expected to hamper the market growth.

The regional analysis of Global Virtual Rehabilitation and Telerehabilitation Systems Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the fastest growing region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the dominating region over the forecast period 2019-2026.

The leading market players mainly include-

GestureTek Health

Brontes Processing

Motekforce Link

Vurtualware Group

Motorika

Bridgeway Senior Healthcare



The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Virtual Rehabilitation

Telerehabilitation

By End-User:

Residential

Care Homes

Hospitals

Others

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Virtual Rehabilitation and Telerehabilitation Systems Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors