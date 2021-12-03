Global Whitebox Servers Market to experience significant growth during the forecast period 2018–2025

Global Whitebox Servers Market valued approximately USD 5.61 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 22.0% over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The Whitebox Servers Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. Whitebox server is a type of computer structure in a large data centers that is capable of running major operating systems such as Windows Server and Red Hat Enterprise Linux along with visualization software’s can be run on a white box server. To prevent unexpected down time clustering techniques are used by a white box server. One of the initiatives in custom built servers is the “Open Compute Project” by Facebook for its data centers. Increasing adoption of open platforms such as Project Scorpio, growing number of data centers, and customization & flexibility in designing white box server are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, growing support for arm processors in the white box server market is the factor that likely to creating lucrative opportunity in the near future. However, unreliable server lifespan and lack of channel partner skills affect enterprise business is one of the major factor that limiting the market growth of Whitebox Servers during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of Global Whitebox Servers Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to increasing frequency of data centers and increasing use of ICT technologies in the region. Further, Europe is estimated to grow as stable rate in the global Whitebox Servers market over the upcoming years. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to increasing adoption of mobile devices and increasing presence of cloud service providers across the region.

Request For Free Sample Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10084632

The major market player included in this report are:

Wistron

Inventec

Hon Hai

MiTAC

Celestica

Super Micro Computer

Compal Electronics

Pegatron

ZT Systems

Hyve Solutions

Segments and Sub-segment of the Market

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Form Factor:

Tower Server

Rack Server

Blade Server

Density Optimized Server

By Business Type:

Data Centers

Enterprise Customers

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World



Read More: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10084632

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email : [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609