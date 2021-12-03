Global Wireless Receivers Market Size Study and Regional Forecasts 2019-2025

In this report, the Electronics & Semiconductor market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Electronics & Semiconductor market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Wireless Power Receiver is a product which helps to receive the power for a product wirelessly.

Flagship products such as the Samsung Galaxy S6 and S6 edge, and the Apple Watch helped drive growth and a rise in consumer awareness. Despite further delays in the introduction of Rezence (part of the AirFuel Alliance) certified receivers, OEMs continue to invest in wireless charging technology. These products are designed in such a way that it can help to transmit the electric energy without any wires or cables. Growing smartphone industry and increasing consumer awareness are few factors which is driving the market of Wireless Power Receivers.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Samsung Electronics(Korea)

Texas Instruments (US)

Integrated Device Technology (US)

NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands)

Powermat Technologies Ltd (Israel)

WiTricity Corporation (US)

PowerbyProxi (New Zealand)

Qualcomm (US)

TDK Corporation (Japan)

Convenient Power(China)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Inductive Coupling Wireless Power Receivers

Capacitive Coupling Wireless Power Receivers

Segment by Application

Smartphones

Tablets

Wearable Devices

Others

