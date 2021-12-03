Growth of Heart Pump Devices Market in Global Industry; Overview, Size and Share 2019-2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global (United States, European Union and China) Heart Pump Devices Market Research Report 2019-2025”new report to its research database. The report spread across 110 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

The availability of heart pumps acts as an alternative during a shortage of heart donors, as heart pumps help in pumping the blood to the rest of the body. The global heart pump devices market has been segmented by device type, product, therapy, end-user, and region. Further, the market by device type was segmented into implantable heart pump devices and extracorporeal heart pump devices. Based on the type of the product, the market is segmented into ventricular assist devices, intra-aortic balloon pumps, and total artificial heart. Furthermore, the ventricular assist devices are sub-segmented into left ventricular assist devices, right ventricular assist devices, bi-ventricular assist devices, percutaneous ventricular assist devices, and transcutaneous ventricular assist devices. With reference to therapy

In 2019, the market size of Heart Pump Devices is — million US$ and it will reach — million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of –% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at — million US$ and will increase to — million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of –% during forecast period.

This report studies the global market size of Heart Pump Devices, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia). This study presents the Heart Pump Devices sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. History breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Medtronic

Abbott Laboratories

Abiomed

Getinge

Syncardia Systems

Teleflex

Reliantheart

Terumo

Berlin Heart

Jarvik Heart

Cardiacassist

Fresenius Medical Care

Thoratec Corporation

Market Segment by Product Type

Implantable Heart Pump Devices

Extracorporeal Heart Pump Devices

Market Segment by Application

Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Research Institutes

Others

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States, China, European Union, Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Heart Pump Devices status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Heart Pump Devices are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

