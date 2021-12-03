Growth of the Worldwide Civil Helicopter Market to be Impelled by Usage of Helicopters in Remote Areas and Rise in Demand in Emergency Medical Areas

According to a recently published report “Civil Helicopter Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers detailed overview of the civil helicopter market in terms of market segmentation by engine type, by takeoff weight, by application and by region.

The global civil helicopter market is anticipated to record a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period i.e. 2019-2027. The market is segmented by engine type into single and twin engine. The market is further segmented by takeoff weight into 3175 kg to 5700 kg and 5700 kg to 9000 kg. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into airborne law enforcement, fire, forestry & wildlife conservation, Helicopter Emergency Medical Services (HEMS), SAR and others.

North America region accounted for the largest share in the global civil helicopters market on account of increase in the application of helicopters in emergency medical services such as shifting critically ill patients from one place to another without losing time in road traffic, offshore transportation services. Expansion in the aviation industry and increase in the manufacturers providing helicopters that are equipped with advanced technology are impelling the growth of the civil helicopter market in the Europe region. APAC region is anticipated to have significant growth owing to utilization of helicopters in rescue operations and transportation of tourists in the hilly areas in the developing countries of the region.

Civil helicopter market acquired major chunk in the aerospace industry in the recent years owing to the impact of global economic crisis. The market has witnessed continuous growth on account of its effectiveness in reaching remote, high altitude and natural disaster affected areas. Recently, focus has been made on allowing helicopters to operate in the remote areas and in areas where airports are under improvement or are completely non-existent. In such areas, helicopters are useful as they have landing capabilities and vertical takeoff. Furthermore, rise in demand for offshore transportation and demand for helicopters in Emergency Medical Areas are the factors boosting the growth of the market. The market for civil helicopters is highly competitive owing to the presence of large companies and their acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations have made them gain competitive advantage and retain their position in the market with respect to other competitors.

However, continuous crash in the global crude oil prices is likely to be a major restraint towards the growth of the civil helicopter market over the forecast period.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the civil helicopter market which includes company profiling of Bell Helicopter Textron Inc., AVIC Helicopter Company, Airbus S.A.S, Leonardo S.p.A, MD Helicopters Inc., Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd., Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd., Enstrom Helicopter Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Russian Helicopters JSC, Robinson Helicopter Company. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the civil helicopter market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

