Hospital Market In China : Industry Outlook, Size & Forecast 2018-2023

The Hospital Market in China is growing steadily and has huge potential to grow in the near future. It is primarily driven by government policies and reforms. A strong need to meet the ever increasing healthcare demand drives the market. The huge scope for services in China has made it lucrative for players to venture into this sector. High economic growth and increasing healthcare spending also provides a boost to the market. The report begins with a market overview section which gives an insight into the overall healthcare scenario in China along with the growth of hospitals and share of hospital ownership. It further delves into the present status of hospital infrastructure in China, growth of hospital beds, hospital bed occupancy rate and the growth of patient visits. This is followed by information regarding the various segments in hospitals, patient referral system and general hospital tendering process.

An analysis of drivers and challenges explains the factors leading to the growth of the market and include growth in GDP and healthcare spending, increasing penetration of medical insurance, rising middle class and increasing ability to pay, aging population, evolution of medical tourism and changes in lifestyle leading to new health problems. The key challenges identified are huge population, unbalanced medical resource allocation and hurdles for the private sector. The healthcare reform policy adopted by the Chinese Government has been highlighted and includes healthcare reform policy development, health insurance reforms, primary care reforms, private hospitals reforms and government support policies. Key trends in the market have also been analyzed which includes large hospitals to provide premium services, primary and secondary care providers invest more in facilities, private hospitals to cater to affluent demographics and hospitals receiving strong foreign direct investments.

The competition section provides an overview of the competitive landscape in this industry and includes a brief profile of the major domestic and foreign players in the market.