Hybrid Vehicle Market is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.5% over the forecast period 2018-2025

Hybrid vehicle market valued approximately USD 333 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.5% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Increasing demand of fuel-efficient vehicles, government regulations and rising demand of low carbon emission vehicle including e-vehicle are promoting the growth of the market. Government across the globe have started implementing stringent regulation to control carbon emission. For instance, European Union (“EU”) directives and related legislation restrict the amount of regulated pollutants that can be emitted by new motor vehicles and engines sold in the EU. Thus, increasing government norms and rules is expected to boost the market growth.

This report provides an in-depth Analysis of the Hybrid Vehicle market. This includes market characteristics, consisting of segmentation, market share, trends and strategies for this market. The Market Size section provides historical forecasts of market growth and future. An in-depth analysis of the major companies operating in the market is also mentioned in this research report

The leading market players include-

Toyota

Ford

Volvo

Continental

ZF

Daimler

Hyundai

Honda

Schaefler

Borgwarner

Delphi Technologies

Further On the basis of segmentation, the hybrid vehicle market is segmented into Electric Powertrain Type, Propulsion, Degree of Hybridization, Component Type, Component Type and Vehicle Type segments. Electric Powertrain Type segment includes Parallel Hybrid and Series Hybrid, Propulsion segment is sub segmented into HEV, PHEV and NGV, Degree of Hybridization is divided into Micro Hybrid, Mild Hybrid and Full Hybrid Vehicle, Component Type includes Electric Motor, Transmission and Battery and Vehicle Type is further categorized into Passenger Car and Commercial Vehicle.

The regional analysis of global hybrid vehicle market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the dominating region across the world in terms of market share region over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to emerging market players in this region.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1.Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Hybrid Vehicle Definition and Scope

Chapter 3. Hybrid Vehicle Dynamics

Chapter 4. Hybrid Vehicle Industry Analysis

Chapter 5. Hybrid Vehicle Market, by Powertrain Type

Chapter 6. Global Hybrid Vehicle Market, By Propulsion

Chapter 7. Global Hybrid Vehicle Market, By Degree of Hybridization

Chapter 8. Global Hybrid Vehicle Market, By Component Type

Chapter 9. Global Hybrid Vehicle Market, By Vehicle Type

Chapter 10. Hybrid Vehicle Market, by Regional Analysis

Chapter 11. Competitive Intelligence

Chapter 12. Research Process

