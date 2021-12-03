In-Mold Coatings Market Overview By Share, Size, Industry Players, Revenue And Product Demand Till 2018 to 2023

In-Mold Coatings Market Research by Type (Water-Based IMC, Solvent-Based IMC, Powder Coatings, Others), by Substrate (SMC, BMC, Thermoplastics, Others) by Application (Automotive & Transport, Building & Construction, Electronics, Furniture & Sanitary, Medical, Others), and Region – Forecast till 2023

Market analysis

In-mold coating is like an oracle for different industrial ventures that include basically plastic substrates. The automobile business is receiving its rewards from in-mold coating. The global in-mold coating market is increasing its traction in this industry as it is eco-accommodating and cost-effective which consents to the standard of lessening carbon footprint in the automobile sector. This type of technology is utilized mainly in door panels, instrument panels, steering wheels, armrests, airbag covers, assist handles, seat covers and headrests. The rising demand for the in-mold coating in industries like automobile, construction is fuelling the growth of the global in-mold coating market. The market is expected to reach the value of USD 16,224.2 million by 2023 growing at a CAGR of 7.07% during the forecast period (2018-2023).

Download free Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10078183

Market segmentation

The in-mold coatings market is classified on the basis of its type, substrate, application and regional demand. Based on its type, the in-mold coatings market is segmented as solvent-based in-mold coating (IMC), water-based in-mold coating (IMC), powder coatings, and others. On the basis of its substrate, the market is sectioned as bulk molding compound (BMC), sheet molding compound (SMC), thermoplastics, and others. Based on its application, the market comprises of building & construction, automotive & transport, electronics, medical, furniture & sanitary, and others.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the in-mold coatings market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major players

Akzo Nobel NV (The Netherlands), The Sherwin-Williams Company (U.S.), Bomix Chemie GmbH (Germany), Omnova Solutions Inc. (U.S.), Plasti Dip International (U.S.), Emil Frei GmbH & CO. KG. Protech Powder Coatings Inc. (Germany), Adapta Color, SL. (Spain),and others are the chief players in the in-mold coatings market.

Request For Full Report- https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10078183

About Us

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Name: Kenneth research

Email:[email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609