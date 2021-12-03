Incidence of chronic diseases enables the Molecular Diagnostics Market to boast a 10.5% CAGR

The market report titled ‘Global Molecular Diagnostics Market – Size, Share and Forecast (2019-2026)’ produced by DataM Intelligence analyses the industry dynamics in this competitive space to provide a comprehensive analysis of the market opportunities.

Global Molecular Diagnostics Market Trends

The increasing prevalence of infectious diseases and increasing incidences of cancer is expected to be among the major factors boosting the molecular diagnostic market growth over the forecast period.

For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2015, around 5,251 deaths were reported due to influenza infection in the U.S. Furthermore, according to a National Cancer Institute, 2016, an estimated 16.8 million new cases of cancer were diagnosed in the U.S. with an estimated 595,690 deaths from the disease.

The number of people with cancer is expected to rise to 19 million by 2024. Additionally, cancer is also a significant cause molecular diagnostic market.

For instance, according to cancer.gov, in 2018, an estimated 1,735,350 new cases of cancer were diagnosed in the U.S. and 609,640 people died from cancer.

Molecular Diagnostics Market Challenges

However, stringent regulation by FDA to regulate molecular diagnostic tests is expected to be major factor restraining growth of the market.

Framework regarding regulatory approval process is been one of the major setbacks for molecular diagnostic market.

Emerging countries, such as India and China, lack standard structured regulatory framework and guidelines on diagnostics, which certainly had a negative impact on the growth regional molecular diagnostic market irrespective of the presence of a large population.

Global Molecular Diagnostics Market Size and Share – Application based analysis

The molecular diagnostics market is estimated to be valued at US8,816.2 Mn in 2017 and is expected to witness a robust CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period (2018-2025).

Based on Application, the market is segmented into Oncology, Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs), Infectious Diseases, Blood Screening, Microbiology, and Others.

Infectious Diseases segment accounted for the most substantial chunk of global molecular diagnostics market share with over 50% of the total molecular diagnostic market followed by Blood Screening.

The primary factors leading to a growth of the market include the rising prevalence of HIV and the introduction of novel molecular diagnostic test kits for HIV and hepatitis screening.

Molecular Diagnostics Market Competitive Trends

Product Launch, Merger and acquisition and technological advancement paving way for robust increase in the global molecular diagnostic market.

For instance, Abbott Laboratories in August 2016 launched Alinity, a next-generation system, which is advanced in the segments such as immunoassay, clinical chemistry, point-of-care, hematology, blood and plasma screening, and molecular diagnostics.

Molecular Diagnostics Market Key Companies

Key companies operating in the global molecular diagnostic market are Hologic,Inc., Grifols, S.A., Abbott Laboratories, Qiagen N.V., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Siemens Healthineers, Becton, Dickinson and Company, and Beckman Coulter, Inc., among others.

