Investigation by Server Microprocessor Market by Demand Application, Technology, Key Findings And Regional Outlook
The server microprocessor is the single chip that is used in the central processing unit of a computer. It is involved in the processing of the data, perform tasks and execute the important instructions. The server microprocessor is the main component of the server as it involved on the management of the clock speed, operating frequency and storage capacity. The server microprocessor is especially designed to handle the enhanced data workload. They are especially designed for the enhancement of the data at higher frequencies
The server microprocessors are equipped with multiple processors which enhances the processing capability of the machine. Additionally, the storage capacity is also enhanced with the insertion of the multiple disks.
Market Size and Forecast
The server microprocessor market is anticipated to record a CAGR of 2.5% over the forecast period. It is expected to attain a total value of the USD 17 billion by 2027.The global server microprocessor market is observing vibrant growth on the account of expansion of the technology which includes IoT (Internet of things), big data and artificial intelligence. Additionally, increasing penetration of the internet across the globe leads to the expansion of the data centers. Thus, it is anticipated to boost the growth of the overall market during the forecast period.
The market is segmented on the basis of design, frequency and end-use. On the basis of design it is sub-segmented into X86 and advanced RISC machines. X86 is anticipated to be the leading sub-segment during the forecast period. The various properties associated with X86 is that it has enhanced efficiency, better performance and varied range of designs. On the basis of frequency, it is sub-segmented into 1.5GHz – 1.99GHz, 2.0GHz – 2.49GHz, 2.5GHz – 2.99GHz and 3.0GHz and higher.
On the basis of end-user, it is sub-segmented into small enterprise, medium enterprise and large enterprise. The large enterprise end-user is anticipated to be the leading sub-segment during the forecast period. The rising application of server microprocessor in various industries coupled with the increasing application in large enterprises is anticipated to boost the growth of the overall market during the forecast period. For instance, according to Office for National Statistics, the total count of enterprises in the United Kingdom was 45 in 2011 and increased to 55 in 2014. The growing number of large scale enterprises is expected to further fuel the growth of market during the forecast period.
Growth Drivers
Increasing adoption of the cloud based solution
The increasing adoption of the cloud based services across the various organizations in order to increase the operational efficiency is anticipated to drive the overall server microprocessor market during the forecast period.
Increasing Data Center across the globe
The growing number of the data center across the globe on the account of increasing penetration of internet is anticipated to be the major growth driver for the overall market during the forecast period. Additionally, the increasing penetration of the social networking sites is anticipated to further propel the growth of the data centers. This in turn is expected to boost the growth of the overall server microprocessor market.
Restraints
High Cost
The high cost associated with the software is anticipated to restrain the growth of the overall market during the forecast period.
Market Segmentation
Our-in depth analysis of the global server microprocessor market includes
The following segments:
By Design:
X86
Advanced RISC machines
By Frequency:
1.5GHz – 1.99GHz
2.0GHz – 2.49GHz
2.5GHz – 2.99GHz
3.0GHz and higher
By End-Use:
Small enterprise
Medium enterprise
Large enterprise
By RegionOn the basis of regional analysis, global server microprocessor market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. North America region is anticipated to generate the highest revenue during the forecast period. This is attributed to the highly developed industrial infrastructure coupled with increasing number of large scale enterprises in the region. Additionally the presence of the enhanced data centers is anticipated to further propel the growth of the overall server microprocessor market. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest developing region for the overall server microprocessor market. The increasing industrialization in the region leads to increase in the various enterprises. Additionally, the increasing adoption of the cloud based services such as IoT and big data especially by small and medium scale industries is anticipated to further propel the growth of the server microprocessor market.
Global server microprocessor market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:
North America (U.S. & Canada) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis
Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis.
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis.
Key Players
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Inc.
Intel Corporation
Baikal Electronics
IBM Corporation
Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.
NVIDIA Corporation
OJSC
Hisilicon Technologies Co., Ltd.
Texas Instruments Incorporated
Mediatek Inc.
Toshiba Corporation.
