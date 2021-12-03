Investigation by Server Microprocessor Market by Demand Application, Technology, Key Findings And Regional Outlook

The server microprocessor is the single chip that is used in the central processing unit of a computer. It is involved in the processing of the data, perform tasks and execute the important instructions. The server microprocessor is the main component of the server as it involved on the management of the clock speed, operating frequency and storage capacity. The server microprocessor is especially designed to handle the enhanced data workload. They are especially designed for the enhancement of the data at higher frequencies The server microprocessors are equipped with multiple processors which enhances the processing capability of the machine. Additionally, the storage capacity is also enhanced with the insertion of the multiple disks. Market Size and Forecast The server microprocessor market is anticipated to record a CAGR of 2.5% over the forecast period. It is expected to attain a total value of the USD 17 billion by 2027.The global server microprocessor market is observing vibrant growth on the account of expansion of the technology which includes IoT (Internet of things), big data and artificial intelligence. Additionally, increasing penetration of the internet across the globe leads to the expansion of the data centers. Thus, it is anticipated to boost the growth of the overall market during the forecast period. The market is segmented on the basis of design, frequency and end-use. On the basis of design it is sub-segmented into X86 and advanced RISC machines. X86 is anticipated to be the leading sub-segment during the forecast period. The various properties associated with X86 is that it has enhanced efficiency, better performance and varied range of designs. On the basis of frequency, it is sub-segmented into 1.5GHz – 1.99GHz, 2.0GHz – 2.49GHz, 2.5GHz – 2.99GHz and 3.0GHz and higher.

On the basis of end-user, it is sub-segmented into small enterprise, medium enterprise and large enterprise. The large enterprise end-user is anticipated to be the leading sub-segment during the forecast period. The rising application of server microprocessor in various industries coupled with the increasing application in large enterprises is anticipated to boost the growth of the overall market during the forecast period. For instance, according to Office for National Statistics, the total count of enterprises in the United Kingdom was 45 in 2011 and increased to 55 in 2014. The growing number of large scale enterprises is expected to further fuel the growth of market during the forecast period. Growth Drivers Increasing adoption of the cloud based solution The increasing adoption of the cloud based services across the various organizations in order to increase the operational efficiency is anticipated to drive the overall server microprocessor market during the forecast period. Increasing Data Center across the globe The growing number of the data center across the globe on the account of increasing penetration of internet is anticipated to be the major growth driver for the overall market during the forecast period. Additionally, the increasing penetration of the social networking sites is anticipated to further propel the growth of the data centers. This in turn is expected to boost the growth of the overall server microprocessor market. Restraints High Cost The high cost associated with the software is anticipated to restrain the growth of the overall market during the forecast period. Market Segmentation Our-in depth analysis of the global server microprocessor market includes The following segments: By Design: X86

Advanced RISC machines

By Frequency: 1.5GHz – 1.99GHz

2.0GHz – 2.49GHz

2.5GHz – 2.99GHz

3.0GHz and higher

By End-Use: Small enterprise

Medium enterprise

Large enterprise