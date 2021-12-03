Knitting Machine Market Size, Trends, Opportunities & Forecast till 2024

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on “ Knitting Machine Market“ report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global And regional /market. The knitting machine Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

A knitting machine is used for manufacturing fabrics. These knitting machines are used for manufacturing automotive textiles, home textiles, lingerie, mosquito nets, lightweight coating substrates, sportswear/swimwear, lining fabrics, outerwear, etc. Apart from this, these machines are compatible for a wide range of fabric materials including polyethylene, nylon, polyester, polypropylene, and natural fibers. The market for knitting machine is growing constantly over the years and was totaled at a value of USD XXX Million in 2018. The global knitting machine market is expected to thrive at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period to reach a valuation of USD XXX Million by 2024.

The knitting machine market has been growing on the back of rapid growing textile industry across the globe. The world is witnessing great demand for home textiles, fashion clothes, sportswear, medical wear, automotive textiles, and others. This rising demand for textiles from different industry has encouraged fabric manufacturers to expand their production capabilities which in turn increases the sales of knitting machines throughout the world. Rising demand for synthetic knitted products across the world is driving the demand for warp knitting machines. Apart from this, technological advancements with knitting machines such as atomization of knitting machines are also expected to foster the demand for knitting machines across the globe. The textile industry contributes significantly to the world’s GDP. With rising, employment and governments support to the textile industry are predicted to foster the growth of knitting machine market in the coming years. Based on the type, the market is segmented by weft knitting machine (circular knitting machine, flat bar knitting machine, and straight bar knitting machine), and warp knitting machine (tricot knitting machine, raschel knitting machine, and others). Among other types of knitting machines, weft knitting machines acquired promising shares in the global knitting machines market.

However, a major part of the textile industry is highly un-organized in almost every country. Presence of a large number of small and independent fabric manufactures, who use traditional methods of fabric manufacturing are adversely affecting the growth of the knitting machine market. Also, knitting machines have quite long replacement cycle and due to this, small manufacturers are opting for used knitting machine which in turn may hamper the demand for new knitting machines.

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of knitting machine market with respect to following sub-markets:

By Type

– Weft Knitting Machine

– Circular Knitting Machine

– Flat Bar Knitting Machine

– Straight Bar Knitting Machine

– Warp Knitting Machines

– Tricot Knitting machine

– Raschel knitting machine

– Others

By Application

– Automotive Textiles

– Apparel Textiles

– Home Textiles

– Sports Textiles

– Technical Textiles

– Others

By Geography

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as:

– Mayer & Cie. GmbH & Co. KG

– Stoll

– SANTONI SPA

– SHIMA SEIKI MFG., LTD.

– Terrot

– Unitex

– Fukuhara

– Baiyuan Machine

– ORIZIO SRL

– Pailung Machinery Mill Co.Ltd.

– Other Prominent Players

Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, and recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development and other market activities).

Table of Contents:

Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Products & Issues in Global Knitting Machine Market

3. Global Knitting Machine Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global Knitting Machine Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2018

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Products Average Price Analysis, By Country

9. Global Knitting Machine Market Value (USD Million), 2018-2024

10. Global Knitting Machine Market Segmentation Analysis, By Type

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type

10.3. BPS Analysis, By Type

10.4. Weft Knitting Machine Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.5. Circular Knitting Machine Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.6. Flat Bar Knitting Machine Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.7. Straight Bar Knitting Machine Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.8. Warp Knitting Machines Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.9. Tricot Knitting machine Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.10. Raschel knitting machine Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.11. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11. Global Knitting Machine Market Segmentation Analysis, By Applications

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Applications

11.3. BPS Analysis, Applications

11.4. Automotive Textiles Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.5. Apparel Textiles Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.6. Home Textiles Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.7. Sports Textiles Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.8. Technical Textiles Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.9. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12. Geographical Analysis

12.1. Introduction

12.2. North America Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.2.1. By Type

12.2.1.1. Introduction

12.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type

12.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Type

12.2.1.4. Weft Knitting Machine Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.2.1.5. Circular Knitting Machine Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.2.1.6. Flat Bar Knitting Machine Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.2.1.7. Straight Bar Knitting Machine Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.2.1.8. Warp Knitting Machines Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.2.1.9. Tricot Knitting machine Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.2.1.10. Raschel knitting machine Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.2.1.11. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.2.2. By Applications

12.2.2.1. Introduction

12.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Applications

12.2.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Applications

12.2.2.4. Automotive Textiles Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.2.2.5. Apparel Textiles Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.2.2.6. Home Textiles Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.2.2.7. Sports Textiles Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.2.2.8. Technical Textiles Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.2.2.9. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.2.3. By Country

12.2.3.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

12.2.3.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

12.2.3.3. U.S. Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.2.3.4. Canada Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.3. Europe Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.3.1. By Type

12.3.1.1. Introduction

12.3.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type

12.3.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Type

12.3.1.4. Weft Knitting Machine Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.3.1.5. Circular Knitting Machine Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.3.1.6. Flat Bar Knitting Machine Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.3.1.7. Straight Bar Knitting Machine Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.3.1.8. Warp Knitting Machines Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.3.1.9. Tricot Knitting machine Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.3.1.10. Raschel knitting machine Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.3.1.11. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.3.2. By Applications

12.3.2.1. Introduction

12.3.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Applications

12.3.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Applications

12.3.2.4. Automotive Textiles Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.3.2.5. Apparel Textiles Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.3.2.6. Home Textiles Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.3.2.7. Sports Textiles Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.3.2.8. Technical Textiles Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.3.2.9. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.3.3. By Country

12.3.3.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

12.3.3.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

12.3.3.3. Germany Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.3.3.4. United Kingdom Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.3.3.5. France Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.3.3.6. Italy Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.3.3.7. Spain Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.3.3.8. Russia Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.3.3.9. Rest of Europe Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.4. Asia Pacific Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.4.1. By Type

12.4.1.1. Introduction

12.4.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type

12.4.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Type

12.4.1.4. Weft Knitting Machine Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.4.1.5. Circular Knitting Machine Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.4.1.6. Flat Bar Knitting Machine Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.4.1.7. Straight Bar Knitting Machine Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.4.1.8. Warp Knitting Machines Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.4.1.9. Tricot Knitting machine Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.4.1.10. Raschel knitting machine Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.4.1.11. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.4.2. By Applications

12.4.2.1. Introduction

12.4.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Applications

12.4.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Applications

12.4.2.4. Automotive Textiles Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.4.2.5. Apparel Textiles Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.4.2.6. Home Textiles Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.4.2.7. Sports Textiles Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.4.2.8. Technical Textiles Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.4.2.9. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.4.3. By Country

12.4.3.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

12.4.3.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

12.4.3.3. China Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.4.3.4. India Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.4.3.5. Japan Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.4.3.6. South Korea Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.4.3.7. Indonesia Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.4.3.8. Taiwan Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.4.3.9. Australia Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.4.3.10. New Zealand Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.4.3.11. Rest of Asia Pacific Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.5. Latin America Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.5.1. By Type

12.5.1.1. Introduction

12.5.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type

12.5.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Type

12.5.1.4. Weft Knitting Machine Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.5.1.5. Circular Knitting Machine Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.5.1.6. Flat Bar Knitting Machine Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.5.1.7. Straight Bar Knitting Machine Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.5.1.8. Warp Knitting Machines Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.5.1.9. Tricot Knitting machine Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.5.1.10. Raschel knitting machine Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.5.1.11. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.5.2. By Applications

12.5.2.1. Introduction

12.5.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Applications

12.5.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Applications

12.5.2.4. Automotive Textiles Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.5.2.5. Apparel Textiles Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.5.2.6. Home Textiles Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.5.2.7. Sports Textiles Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.5.2.8. Technical Textiles Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.5.2.9. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.5.3. By Country

12.5.3.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

12.5.3.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

12.5.3.3. Brazil Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.5.3.4. Mexico Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.5.3.5. Rest of Latin America Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

