Laser Defence Eyewear Market Outlook to 2023 – Top Companies are NoIR LaserShields, Revision Military, ESS, Laser Safety Industries, PerriQuest Defense Research Enterprises, ST Laserstrike and Others

The global laser defense eyewear market is highly competitive, and vendors compete based on cost, product quality, reliability, and aftermarket service. It is crucial for the vendors to provide cost-effective and high-quality laser defense eyewear equipped with latest technologies to survive and succeed in an intensely competitive environment.

The global laser defense eyewear market is likely to garner USD 905.4 million with 4.70 % CAGR during the forecast period (2015-2023) owing to the increasing demand for laser defense eyewear for airline pilots, asserts Market Research Future (MRFR).

The growth of the market vendors is dependent on the market conditions, government support, and industry development. The market is marked by the presence of both international companies and small- and mid-sized ones. Most of them have implemented omni-channel strategies to stay afloat in the market and to compete with the major companies. Thus, the vendors should focus on expanding, geographically, and improving their products.

Honeywell International is one of the major player, holding the top position in the global laser defense eyewear market. The company offers LPEs and advanced combat helmet (ACH) and provides ballistic composite materials that are used for a wide variety of armor applications, including law enforcement and defense applications. They provide effective lightweight materials that are sustained in all environments. Honeywell is serving the laser industry with laser protective eyewear, patient eye shield products and specialty filters for every industry where lasers are used.

The Gentex Corporation is headquartered in Carbondale, Pennsylvania, U.S. Gentex Corporation manufactures personal protection and situational awareness solutions for defense forces, emergency responders, and industrial personnel. The company has facilities in California, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Massachusetts, and United Kingdom. The company’s major strategy is to reinvest heavily in its employees, customers, capabilities and technologies, which further reflects in the positive growth of the business and innovation in the product development. The company had introduced its laser eye protection back in the late 1980s.

Metamaterial Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Canada. The company operates as a materials and systems engineering company that designs, develops, and commercializes optical filters and metamaterial-based systems. The laser protection is applied to ballistic eyewear systems to defend against the possibility of laser attacks in asymmetric warfare. Its products serve a range of applications, including optical filters, light sources, and solar panels. The major strategy of the company is to focus on the in-house expertise which will enable them for rapid development of a wide array of metamaterial applications, covering a diverse range of markets including aerospace & defence, and security.

Phillips Safety Products Inc. is headquartered in U.S. The company manufactures occupational safety glasses. The company’s products include laser safety glasses, radiation safety glasses, glassworking eyewear, and welding safety glasses. Phillips manufacturers other safety products, including sheeting, barriers, signs, glass, and lenses. The major strategy of the company is to focus on its growth by serving the occupational safety market. To accomplish this growth strategy the company serves its clients in the laser, x-ray, glassblowing and other safety markets.

The other major players operating in this market, who have adopted these strategies are Revision Military(U.S.), ESS (Eye Safety Systems, Inc.) (U.S.), NoIR LaserShields (U.S.), Laser Safety Industries (U.S.), PerriQuest Defense Research Enterprises (U.S.) and ST Laserstrike (U.S.)

