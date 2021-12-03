Luxury Hotel Market To Undertake Strapping Growth During the forecast period 2018-2025

Luxury Hotel Market is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Luxury Hotel Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. The Luxury hotel offers luxurious stay along with many other services which includes swimming pool consisting of warm & fresh water, spa, gyms, barbeque and bar. The other tailor made services are also provided by the luxury hotels according to the demand and comfort of the customers. In the present scenario, many such hotels also offer private garden or private area on beach along with personal sunbeds. Escalating disposable income of individual is both the developed and developing countries, surging rise in travel & tourism sector, rise in preference of leisure travel along with change in standard of living have led to the development are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period.

Moreover, emergence of new type of luxurious hotels is the factor which likely to create numerous opportunity in the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, luxurious hotels offers various facilities such as fast and easy to check-in and check-out, excellent features, excellent hotel dining and so on. These facilities also increasing demand of luxury hotels among people across the world. However, increasing prices associated with lodging is one of the major factors that limiting the market growth of Luxury Hotel across the globe.

The major market player included in this report are:

Four Seasons Holdings Inc.

Intercontinental Hotels Group

Marriot International Inc.

Hyatt Corporation

ITC Hotels Limited

Jumeirah International LLC

The Indian Hotels Company Limited

Shangri-La International Hotel Management Ltd.

This Report encloses comprehensive analysis on the market and are assessed through volume and value data validated on three approaches including top companies revenues. It concludes with precise and authentic market estimations considering all the parameters and market dynamics. Every crucial and decisive detail for the development and restriction of the Luxury Hotel market is mentioned in fine points with solutions and suggestions that may affect the market in near future. Segmentation of the market are studied specifically to give profound knowledge for supplementary market investments.

By Type:

Airport Hotels

Resorts

Business Hotels

Suite Hotels

Others

By Regions:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Rest of the World

Table of Contents

Chapter 1.Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Luxury Hotel Definition and Scope

Chapter 3. Luxury Hotel Dynamics

Chapter 4. Luxury Hotel Industry Analysis

Chapter 5. Luxury Hotel Market, by Type

Chapter 6. Luxury Hotel Market, by Regional Analysis

Chapter 7. Competitive Intelligence

Chapter 8. Research Process

