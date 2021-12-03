Market opportunity and growth drivers of Bulldozer market till 2024
Rise in automation and increasing usage of machinery to ease the work of humans in various sectors such as agriculture, construction, mining, infrastructure is boosting the market growth of bulldozer. Moreover, the construction and mining industries are likely to expand during the forecast period due to the increased scope of utilization of bulldozers for transportation and infrastructure. Besides this, the government initiatives and funding on infrastructure and transportation across the globe is augmenting the growth of the bulldozer market. For instance, in April 2018, according to India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF) in the Union Budget 2018-2019, the government allocated US$ 92.22 billion for the infrastructure sector development projects. Furthermore, the government of Saudi Arabia has planned to develop 6 mega-economic cities and nearly 800 new factories for creating accommodation and employment. Bulldozers play a vital role in the construction industry, thus creating a useful environment for the growth of the bulldozer market.
Region wise, the Asia Pacific accounts for a prominent share of the bulldozer market and China & India are the strongest markets for the bulldozers in this region. The demand for bulldozers in these countries is rising due to the high rate of adoption of bulldozers in construction & mining industry and the booming automotive sector. Moreover, the increasing government investments in infrastructure and construction sectors leading to increased production of bulldozers in the Asia Pacific region. However, the high cost and maintenance expenditure of these vehicles is projected to hinder the growth of bulldozers market in upcoming years.
Segmentation
The research offers a comprehensive analysis of bulldozer market with respect to following sub-markets:
By Product Type
– Crawler Bulldozer
– Wheeled Bulldozers
By Type
– Small Dozers
– Mid-Size Dozers
– Large Dozers
By Applications
– Construction
– Mining
– Military
– Agriculture
– Infrastructure
– Forestry
– Others
By Operating Weight
– Less than 10,000 Kg
– 10,000-30,000 Kg
– 30,000-185,000 Kg
– More than 185,000 Kg
By Horsepower
– 70-150 hp
– 151-260 hp
– 261-500 hp
– >500 hp
By Flywheel Power
– 50-85 KW
– 85-200 KW
– >200 KW
By Blade Type
– U-blade
– Semi-U
– Sigma Dozer
– Others
By Geography
North America (U.S. & Canada)
Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Competitive landscape
The report profiles various major market players such as,
– AB Volvo Group
– Atlas Copco AB
– Caterpillar Incorporation
– Hitachi Construction Machinery Corporation
– Hyundai Heavy Industries Corporation
– JCB Limited
– JLG Industries Incorporation
– John Dheere corporation
– Kleemann GmbH
– Komatsu Limited
– Liebherr-International AG
– Manitowoc Crane Group
– Metso Corporation
– Terex Corporation
– Wirtgen Group
– Other Prominent Players
Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as technology information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities. The study also provides company’s positioning and market share in bulldozer market.
Table of Contents:
Research Methodology
Market Definition and List of Abbreviations
1. Executive Summary
2. Growth Products & Issues in Global Bulldozer Market
3. Global Bulldozer Market Trends
4. Opportunities in Global Bulldozer Market
5. Recent Industry Activities, 2018
6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis
8. Products Average Price Analysis, By Country
9. Global Bulldozer Market Value (USD Million), 2018-2024
10. Global Bulldozer Market Segmentation Analysis, By Product Type
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product Type
10.3. BPS Analysis, By Product Type
10.3.1. Crawler Bulldozer
10.3.2. Wheeled Bulldozers
11. Global Bulldozer Market Segmentation Analysis, By Type
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type
11.3. BPS Analysis, By Type
11.3.1. Small Dozers
11.3.2. Mid-Size Dozers
11.3.3. Large Dozers
12. Global Bulldozer Market Segmentation Analysis, By Applications
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Market Attractiveness, By Applications
12.3. BPS Analysis, By Applications
12.3.1. Construction
12.3.2. Mining
12.3.3. Military
12.3.4. Agriculture
12.3.5. Infrastructure
12.3.6. Forestry
12.3.7. Others
13. Global Bulldozer Market Segmentation Analysis, By Operating Weight
13.1. Introduction
13.2. Market Attractiveness, By Operating Weight
13.3. BPS Analysis, By Operating Weight
13.3.1. Less than 10,000 Kg
13.3.2. 10,000-30,000 Kg
13.3.3. 30,000-185,000 Kg
13.3.4. More than 185,000 Kg
14. Global Bulldozer Market Segmentation Analysis, By Horsepower
14.1. Introduction
14.2. Market Attractiveness, By Horsepower
14.3. BPS Analysis, By Horsepower
14.3.1. 70-150 hp
14.3.2. 151-260 hp
14.3.3. 261-500 hp
14.3.4. >500 hp
15. Global Bulldozer Market Segmentation Analysis, By Flywheel Power
15.1. Introduction
15.2. Market Attractiveness, By Flywheel Power
15.3. BPS Analysis, By Flywheel Power
15.3.1. 50-85 KW
15.3.2. 85-200 KW
15.3.3. >200 KW
16. Global Bulldozer Market Segmentation Analysis, By Blade Type
16.1. Introduction
16.2. Market Attractiveness, By Blade Type
16.3. BPS Analysis, By Blade Type
17. Geographical Analysis
17.1. Introduction
17.2. North America Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
17.2.1. By Product Type
17.2.1.1. Introduction
17.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product Type
17.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Product Type
17.2.1.3.1. Crawler Bulldozer
17.2.1.3.2. Wheeled Bulldozers
17.2.2. By Type
17.2.2.1. Introduction
17.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type
17.2.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Type
17.2.2.3.1. Small Dozers
17.2.2.3.2. Mid-Size Dozers
17.2.2.3.3. Large Dozers
17.2.3. By Applications
17.2.3.1. Introduction
17.2.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Applications
17.2.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Applications
17.2.3.3.1. Construction
17.2.3.3.2. Mining
17.2.3.3.3. Military
17.2.3.3.4. Agriculture
17.2.3.3.5. Infrastructure
17.2.3.3.6. Forestry
17.2.3.3.7. Others
17.2.4. By Operating Weight
17.2.4.1. Introduction
17.2.4.2. Market Attractiveness, By Operating Weight
17.2.4.3. BPS Analysis, By Operating Weight
17.2.4.3.1. Less than 10,000 Kg
17.2.4.3.2. 10,000-30,000 Kg
17.2.4.3.3. 30,000-185,000 Kg
17.2.4.3.4. More than 185,000 Kg
17.2.5. By Horsepower
17.2.5.1. Introduction
17.2.5.2. Market Attractiveness, By Horsepower
17.2.5.3. BPS Analysis, By Horsepower
17.2.5.3.1. 70-150 hp
17.2.5.3.2. 151-260 hp
17.2.5.3.3. 261-500 hp
17.2.5.3.4. >500 hp
17.2.6. By Flywheel Power
17.2.6.1. Introduction
17.2.6.2. Market Attractiveness, By Flywheel Power
17.2.6.3. BPS Analysis, By Flywheel Power
17.2.6.3.1. 50-85 KW
17.2.6.3.2. 85-200 KW
17.2.6.3.3. >200 KW
17.2.7. By Blade Type
17.2.7.1. Introduction
17.2.7.2. Market Attractiveness, By Blade Type
17.2.7.3. BPS Analysis, By Blade Type
17.2.8. By Country
17.2.8.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country
17.2.8.2. BPS Analysis, By Country
17.2.8.3. U.S. Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
17.2.8.4. Canada Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
