Market opportunity and growth drivers of Laser Cutting Machines market till 2024

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on “ Laser Cutting Machines Market“ report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global And regional /market. The Laser cutting machine Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

Laser cutting machine uses laser cutting technology to cut material with a computer-administered. These laser cutting machines are used for a variety of cutting options on different types of materials like acrylic, leather, wood, fabric, plastic and more with high speed and accuracy. Apart from this, these machines can be an ideal solution for the fabric industry, leather industry, shoe industry, acrylic cutting, and pen engraving industry. The market for laser cutting machines is growing constantly over the years and was totaled at a value of USD XXX Million in 2018. The global laser cutting machines market is expected to thrive at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period to reach a valuation of USD XXX Million by 2024.

The laser cutting machine market has been growing on the back of rapid industrialization across the globe. A range of industries such as fabric industry, leather industry, shoe industry, acrylic cutting, pen engraving industry, and other manufacturing industries are remarkably using these laser cutting machines. The laser cutting machine offers a few types of financial and production advantages over the other cutting machines such as water jet cutting machines. Advantages of laser cutting machines such as better work-piece positioning, high accuracy, low risk of contaminating material, less energy consumption, ability to cut a wide range of materials, and, can engrave as well as cut material are encouraging the consumers to adopt laser cutting machines over other cutting machine technologies. Furthermore, developing economies such as India, China and Brazil are emerging as major consumers of laser cutting machines. Need to increase productivity and to avoid every possible human error is poised to complement the growth of the global laser cutting machine market in the Asia Pacific during the forecasted period. Strong use of laser cutting machines in the automotive industry is another reason bolstering the growth of Asia Pacific laser cutting machine market as cutting with a laser is one of the most used processes in the automobile industry, and any manufacturing industry for that matter.

Nevertheless, the presence of substitutes of laser cutting machines and higher life span of these laser cutting machines are collectively restraining the growth of the global laser cutting machine market.

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of laser cutting machines market with respect to following sub-markets:

By Laser Type

– Crystal lasers

– Gas lasers

– Fiber lasers

– Others

By Cutting Axis

– 2D Laser Cutting Machine

– 3D Laser Cutting Machine

By Process

– Flame cutting

– Fusion cutting

– Sublimation cutting

By Application

– Automotive

– Consumers Electronics

– Defense & Aerospace

– Other Manufacturing Industries

By Geography

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as:

– TRUMPF

– TTM Laser SPA

– Coherent Incorporation

– Jenoptik Laser GmbH

– ALPHA Laser GmbH

– Bystronic Incorporated

– Epilog Laser Inc.

– IPG Photonics Corporation

– Trumpf GMBH + Co. KG

– Trotec Laser GmbH

– Other Prominent Players

Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, and recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development and other market activities).

Table of Contents:

Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Products & Issues in Global Laser Cutting Machines Market

3. Global Laser Cutting Machines Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global Laser Cutting Machines Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2018

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Products Average Price Analysis, By Country

9. Global Laser Cutting Machines Market Value (USD Million), 2018-2024

10. Global Laser Cutting Machines Market Segmentation Analysis, By Laser Type

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Laser Type

10.3. BPS Analysis, By Laser Type

10.4. Crystal lasers Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.5. Gas lasers Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.6. Fiber lasers Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.7. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11. Global Laser Cutting Machines Market Segmentation Analysis, By Cutting Axis

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Attractiveness, By By Cutting Axis

11.3. BPS Analysis, By Cutting Axis

11.4. 2D Laser Cutting Machine Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.5. 3D Laser Cutting Machine Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12. Global Laser Cutting Machines Market Segmentation Analysis, By Process

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Market Attractiveness, By Process

12.3. BPS Analysis, By Process

12.4. Flame cutting Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.5. Fusion cutting Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.6. Sublimation cutting Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13. Global Laser Cutting Machines Market Segmentation Analysis, By Application

13.1. Introduction

13.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

13.3. BPS Analysis, Application

13.4. Automotive Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.5. Consumers Electronics Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.6. Defense & Aerospace Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.7. Other Manufacturing Industries Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14. Geographical Analysis

14.1. Introduction

14.2. North America Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.2.1. By Laser Type

14.2.1.1. Introduction

14.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Laser Type

14.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Laser Type

14.2.1.4. Crystal lasers Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.2.1.5. Gas lasers Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.2.1.6. Fiber lasers Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.2.1.7. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.2.2. By Cutting Axis

14.2.2.1. Introduction

14.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Cutting Axis

14.2.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Cutting Axis

14.2.2.4. 2D Laser Cutting Machine Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.2.2.5. 3D Laser Cutting Machine Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.2.3. By Process

14.2.3.1. Introduction

14.2.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Process

14.2.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Process

14.2.3.4. Flame cutting Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.2.3.5. Fusion cutting Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.2.3.6. Sublimation cutting Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.2.4. By Application

14.2.4.1. Introduction

14.2.4.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

14.2.4.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

14.2.4.4. Automotive Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.2.4.5. Consumers Electronics Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.2.4.6. Defense & Aerospace Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.2.4.7. Other Manufacturing Industries Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.2.5. By Country

14.2.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

14.2.5.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

14.2.5.3. U.S. Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.2.5.4. Canada Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.3. Europe Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.3.1. By Laser Type

14.3.1.1. Introduction

14.3.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Laser Type

14.3.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Laser Type

14.3.1.4. Crystal lasers Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.3.1.5. Gas lasers Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.3.1.6. Fiber lasers Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.3.1.7. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.3.2. By Cutting Axis

14.3.2.1. Introduction

14.3.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Cutting Axis

14.3.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Cutting Axis

14.3.2.4. 2D Laser Cutting Machine Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.3.2.5. 3D Laser Cutting Machine Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.3.3. By Process

14.3.3.1. Introduction

14.3.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Process

14.3.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Process

14.3.3.4. Flame cutting Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.3.3.5. Fusion cutting Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.3.3.6. Sublimation cutting Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.3.4. By Application

14.3.4.1. Introduction

14.3.4.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

14.3.4.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

14.3.4.4. Automotive Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.3.4.5. Consumers Electronics Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.3.4.6. Defense & Aerospace Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.3.4.7. Other Manufacturing Industries Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.3.5. By Country

14.3.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

14.3.5.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

14.3.5.3. Germany Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.3.5.4. United Kingdom Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.3.5.5. France Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.3.5.6. Italy Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.3.5.7. Spain Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.3.5.8. Russia Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.3.5.9. Rest of Europe Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.4. Asia Pacific Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.4.1. By Laser Type

14.4.1.1. Introduction

14.4.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Laser Type

14.4.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Laser Type

14.4.1.4. Crystal lasers Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.4.1.5. Gas lasers Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.4.1.6. Fiber lasers Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.4.1.7. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.4.2. By Cutting Axis

14.4.2.1. Introduction

14.4.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Cutting Axis

14.4.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Cutting Axis

14.4.2.4. 2D Laser Cutting Machine Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.4.2.5. 3D Laser Cutting Machine Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.4.3. By Process

14.4.3.1. Introduction

14.4.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Process

14.4.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Process

14.4.3.4. Flame cutting Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.4.3.5. Fusion cutting Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.4.3.6. Sublimation cutting Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.4.4. By Application

14.4.4.1. Introduction

14.4.4.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

14.4.4.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

14.4.4.4. Automotive Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.4.4.5. Consumers Electronics Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.4.4.6. Defense & Aerospace Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.4.4.7. Other Manufacturing Industries Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.4.5. By Country

14.4.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

14.4.5.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

14.4.5.3. China Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.4.5.4. India Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.4.5.5. Japan Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.4.5.6. South Korea Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.4.5.7. Indonesia Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.4.5.8. Taiwan Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.4.5.9. Australia Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.4.5.10. New Zealand Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.4.5.11. Rest of Asia Pacific Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

