Market opportunity and growth drivers of North America Air Compressor market till 2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on “ North America Air Compressor Market report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the North America And regional /market. The North America Air Compressor Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

In the North American market, air compressors primarily find application in industries such as food and beverage, oil extraction, and pharmaceutical. The application of low duty, oil-free air compressors in North America is expected to increase in future due to technological developments and the booming construction industry in this region. Air contamination because of oil lubrication and noisy operations of oil-free compressors are major areas of concern, which limit their adoption. However, efforts from key players in order to develop efficient air compressors, should limit the air contamination and noise generation.

Request for Sample @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/sample/3850

With technological innovations, air compressors are likely to be adopted in construction activities, especially in North America. The revival of stalled infrastructural projects because of recession in the U.S. is likely to increase air compressor adoption in the region over the next few years. In addition, companies have launched new products to increase their market penetration, especially for rotary air compressors. The efficiency, reliability and productivity of rotary air compressors in heavy-duty applications has fostered their adoption in industrial activities.

The North American air compressor market is segmented on the basis of type, technology, lubrication method, and country. The type segment includes portable and stationary air compressors. Portable air compressors segment is forecast to grow at a notable CAGR of 7.8% from 2016 to 2021, due to its applications in industries such as FMCG, pharmaceuticals, and electronics assembling. In accordance to technology, air compressors are classified as rotary, centrifugal, and reciprocating. Rotary air compressor would be the highest revenue-generating segment throughout the analysis period, owing to 100% duty cycle capacity and capability to operate continuously.

Based on the lubrication method, the market is segregated as oil-lubricated and oil-free air compressors. The oil-free air compressors are advantageous over oil lubricated air compressors, owing to uninterrupted supply of oil-free air/gas. Oil-free compressors are used in variety of applications including pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, and electronic assembling. For an in-depth analysis, the market has been studied across the major North American countries which include United States, Canada and Mexico.

Most of the companies analyzed in this report have adopted product launch as their key strategy, with majority of them focusing on Rotary air compressors. Rotary air compressors have gained increasing attention from key market players, such as Atlas Copco, Ingersoll Rand, Sulzer Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, and Sullair, which have launched rotary air compressors with new features. Other key players in the market include Ebara Corp., Kobe steel, Ltd., VMAC, Campbell Hausfeld, and Porter-Cable.

KEY BENEFITS

– Comprehensive analysis of current and future market trends in the North American air compressor market have been provided in this report

– The report provides an in-depth analysis of North American air compressor market to identify lucrative investment pockets in the market

– The report identifies key drivers, opportunities and restraints that shape the market and provide an impact analysis of these factors over the forecast period

– Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers participating in this market. This would offer a competitive advantage to stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and help strengthen their supplier and buyer network

– SWOT analysis of key market players highlight the essential strengths and potential opportunities in the market

AIR COMPRESSOR MARKET KEY SEGMENTATION

The market is segmented on the basis of type, technology, lubrication type, and countries in North America.

MARKET BY TYPE

– Portable

– Stationary

MARKET BY TECHNOLOGY

– Reciprocating

– Rotary

– Centrifugal

MARKET BY LUBRICATION TYPE

– Oiled

– Oil-free

MARKET BY COUNTRY

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

KEY PLAYERS

– Atlas Copco

– Ingersoll Rand Inc.

– Sulzer, Ltd.

– Kobe Steel, Ltd

– Ebara Corporation

– Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Browse Full Report with TOC @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/product/north-america-air-compressor-market-amr

Table of Contents:

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Report description

1.2 Key benefits

1.3 Key market segmentation

1.4 Research methodology

1.4.1 Secondary research

1.4.2 Primary research

1.4.3 Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1 CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1 Market definition and scope

3.2 Trends in North American air compressor market

3.3 Advantages of air compressor

3.4 Technology & market trends

3.4.1 Turbocor

3.4.2 Thermoacoustic

3.5 Key findings

3.5.1 Top factors impacting the market

3.5.2 Top investment pockets

3.5.3 Top winning strategies

3.6 Porters five force analysis

3.6.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

3.6.2 Bargaining power of buyers

3.6.3 Threat of substitutes

3.6.4 Threat of new entrants

3.6.5 Competitive rivalry

3.7 Value chain analysis

3.8 North America market share analysis, 2014

3.9 Drivers

3.9.1 Oil & mining industry in North America

3.9.2 Energy efficient compressors

3.9.3 Multiple fuel options

3.9.4 Low maintenance

3.9.5 No environmental hazards caused

3.9.6 Portable

3.9.7 Variation in pressure

3.10 Restraints

3.10.1 Noise pollution

3.10.2 Contamination of air

3.10.3 Bulkiness

3.11 Opportunities

3.11.1 Upcoming technologies

3.11.2 Construction industry in North America

CHAPTER 4 NORTH AMERICA AIR COMPRESSOR MARKET BY TYPE

4.1 Market size and forecast

4.2 Portable

4.2.1 Key market trends

4.2.2 Competitive scenario

4.2.3 Key growth factors and opportunities

4.3 Stationary

4.3.1 Key market trends

4.3.2 Competitive scenario

4.3.3 Key growth factors and opportunities

CHAPTER 5 NORTH AMERICA AIR COMPRESSOR MARKET BY TECHNOLOGY

5.1 Market size and forecast

5.2 Reciprocating

5.2.1 Key market trends

5.2.2 Key growth factors and opportunities

5.2.3 Single stage

5.2.4 Two stage

5.2.5 Rocking piston type

5.2.6 Diaphragm type

5.3 Rotary type

5.3.1 Key market trends

5.3.2 Key growth factors and opportunities

5.3.3 Scroll type

5.3.4 Rotary helical screw type

5.3.5 Rotary sliding vane type

5.4 Centrifugal compressor

5.4.1 Key market trends

5.4.2 Key growth factors and opportunities

CHAPTER 6 NORTH AMERICA AIR COMPRESSOR MARKET BY LUBRICATION METHOD

6.1 Market size and forecast

6.2 Oiled

6.2.1 Key market trends

6.2.2 Competitive scenario

6.2.3 Key growth factors and opportunities

6.3 Oil-free

6.3.1 Key market trends

6.3.2 Competitive scenario

6.3.3 Key growth factors & opportunities

CHAPTER 7 NORTH AMERICA AIR COMPRESSOR MARKET BY COUNTRY

7.1 Key market trends

7.2 Competitive scenario

7.3 Key growth factors and opportunities

7.4 Market size and forecast

7.5 U.S.

7.6 Canada

7.7 Mexico

CHAPTER 8 COMPANY PROFILES

8.1 Atlas Copco

8.1.1 Company overview

8.1.2 Business performance

8.1.3 Key strategies and developments

8.1.4 SWOT analysis of Atlas Copco

8.2 Ingersoll Rand Inc.

8.2.1 Company overview

8.2.2 Business performance

8.2.3 Key strategies and developments

8.2.4 SWOT analysis of Ingersoll Rand Inc.

8.3 Sulzer Ltd.

8.3.1 Company overview

8.3.2 Business performance

8.3.3 Key strategies and developments

8.3.4 SWOT analysis of Sulzer, Ltd.

8.4 Kobe steel, Ltd.

8.4.1 Company overview

8.4.2 Business performance

8.4.3 Key strategies and developments

8.4.4 SWOT analysis of Kobe steel, Ltd.

8.5 Ebara Corporation

8.5.1 Company overview

8.5.2 Business performance

8.5.3 Key strategies and developments

8.5.4 SWOT analysis of Ebara corporation

8.6 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

8.6.1 Company overview

8.6.2 Business performance

8.6.3 Key strategies and developments

8.6.4 SWOT analysis of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

8.7 Sullair

8.7.1 Company overview

8.7.2 Key strategies and developments

8.7.3 SWOT analysis of Sullair

8.8 Vehicle Mounted Air Compressors (VMAC)

8.8.1 Company overview

8.8.2 Key strategies and developments

8.8.3 SWOT analysis of Vehicle Mounted Air Compressors

8.9 Campbell Hausfeld

8.9.1 Company overview

8.9.2 Key strategies and developments

8.9.3 SWOT analysis of Campbell Hausfeld

8.10 Porter-Cable

8.10.1 Company overview

8.10.2 Key strategies and developments

8.10.3 SWOT analysis of Porter-Cable

[email protected]…..

Check For [email protected] https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/discount/3850

About Us:

KD Market Insights offers a comprehensive database of syndicated research studies, customized reports, and consulting services. These reports are created to help in making smart, instant and crucial decisions based on extensive and in-depth quantitative information, supported by extensive analysis and industry insights. Our dedicated in-house team ensures the reports satisfy the requirement of the client. We aim at providing value service to our clients. Our reports are backed by extensive industry coverage and is made sure to give importance to the specific needs of our clients. The main idea is to enable our clients to make an informed decision, by keeping them and ourselves up to date with the latest trends in the market.

Contact Us:

KD Market Insights

150 State Street, Albany,

New York, USA 12207

Telephone: +1 (518) 300-1215

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.kdmarketinsights.com

Follow us – Facebook, Twitter, Linked In