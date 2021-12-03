New Technology Developments in Cash Logistics Market to Grow during Forecast year 2018-2025

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on “ Cash Logistics Market“ report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global And regional /market. The Cash logistics Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

Cash logistics solutions mainly consist of cash management and security solutions such as cash-in-transit, cash management services, ATM replenishment & services, money processing, vault outsourcing, international transportation of valuables, intelligent safe services and payment services. Cash logistics services are majorly consumed by retailers, financial institutions, government agencies (central banks), jewelers, mints, and other commercial operations around the world. Advantages such as robust deployment process, strategic partnership, efficient project management, and others, is also provided by cash logistics companies.

The cash logistics has witnessed significant growth over the years, owing to increase in circulation of cash worldwide. The global cash logistics market is segmented based on services, end user and region. Based on service, the market is categorized into cash management, cash-in-transit, and ATM services. Based on end-user, it is segregated into financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players analyzed in the commercial telematics market include The Brink’s Company, Cash Logistics Security AG, CMS Info Systems Ltd., G4S plc., Garda World Security Corporation, Global Security Logistics Co, GSLS, Lemuir Group, Loomis, and Prosegur Cash, S.A.

Key Benefits for cash logistics market:

– This study presents the analytical depiction of the global cash logistics market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

– The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to enable stakeholders gain a stronger foothold in the market.

– The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

– The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2018 to 2025 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

Cash logistics Key Market Segments:

By Service

– Cash management

– Cash-in-transit

– ATM services

By End-user

– Financial institutions

– Retailers

– Government agencies

– Others

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

Table of Contents:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.3. Porters five forces analysis

3.4. Market share analysis (2017)

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Growth in circulation of cash

3.5.1.2. Rise in demand for safe and vault for cash management

3.5.1.3. Increase in deployment of ATMs

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Increase in cash-in-transit vehicle robberies

3.5.2.2. Rise in adoption of digital money

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Production of fully automated cash-in-transit Vehicle

3.5.3.2. Rise in cash demand from emerging economies

CHAPTER 4: CASH LOGISTICS MARKET, BY SERVICES

4.1. Overview

4.2. Cash management

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis by country

4.3. Cash-in-transit

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis by country

4.4. ATM services

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: CASH LOGISTICS MARKET, BY END-USER

5.1. Overview

5.2. Financial institutions

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis by country

5.3. Retailers

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis by country

5.4. Government agencies

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3. Market analysis by country

5.5. Others

5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: CASH LOGISTICS MARKET, BY REGION

6.1. Overview

6.2. North America

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by services

6.2.3. Market size and forecast, by end-user

6.2.4. Market analysis by country

6.2.4.1. U.S.

6.2.4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by services

6.2.4.1.2. Market size and forecast, by end-user

6.2.4.2. Canada

6.2.4.2.1. Market size and forecast, by services

6.2.4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by end-user

6.2.4.3. Mexico

6.2.4.3.1. Market size and forecast, by services

6.2.4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by end-user

6.3. Europe

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by services

6.3.3. Market size and forecast, by end-user

6.3.4. Market analysis by country

6.3.4.1. UK

6.3.4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by services

6.3.4.1.2. Market size and forecast, by end-user

6.3.4.2. Germany

6.3.4.2.1. Market size and forecast, by services

6.3.4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by end-user

6.3.4.3. France

6.3.4.3.1. Market size and forecast, by services

6.3.4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by end-user

6.3.4.4. Italy

6.3.4.4.1. Market size and forecast, by services

6.3.4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by end-user

6.3.4.5. Spain

6.3.4.5.1. Market size and forecast, by services

6.3.4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by end-user

6.3.4.6. Rest of Europe

6.3.4.6.1. Market size and forecast, by services

6.3.4.6.2. Market size and forecast, by end-user

6.4. Asia-Pacific

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by services

6.4.3. Market size and forecast, by end-user

6.4.4. Market analysis by country

6.4.4.1. China

6.4.4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by services

6.4.4.1.2. Market size and forecast, by end-user

6.4.4.2. Japan

6.4.4.2.1. Market size and forecast, by services

6.4.4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by end-user

6.4.4.3. India

6.4.4.3.1. Market size and forecast, by services

6.4.4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by end-user

6.4.4.4. Australia

6.4.4.4.1. Market size and forecast, by services

6.4.4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by end-user

6.4.4.5. South Korea

6.4.4.5.1. Market size and forecast, by services

6.4.4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by end-user

6.4.4.6. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4.4.6.1. Market size and forecast, by services

6.4.4.6.2. Market size and forecast, by end-user

6.5. LAMEA

6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.5.2. Market size and forecast, by services

6.5.3. Market size and forecast, by end-user

6.5.4. Market analysis by country

6.5.4.1. Latin America

6.5.4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by services

6.5.4.1.2. Market size and forecast, by end-user

6.5.4.2. Middle East

6.5.4.2.1. Market size and forecast, by services

6.5.4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by end-user

6.5.4.3. Africa

6.5.4.3.1. Market size and forecast, by services

6.5.4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by end-user

CHAPTER 7: COMPONY PROFILES

7.1. THE BRINKS COMPANY

7.1.1. Company overview

7.1.2. Company snapshot

7.1.3. Operating business segments

7.1.4. Product portfolio

7.1.5. Business performance

7.1.6. Key strategic moves and developments

7.2. CASH LOGISTICS SECURITY AG

7.2.1. Company overview

7.2.2. Company snapshot

7.2.3. Product portfolio

7.3. CMS INFO SYSTEMS LTD

7.3.1. Company overview

7.3.2. Company snapshot

7.3.3. Operating business segments

7.3.4. Product portfolio

7.4. G4S PLC

7.4.1. Company overview

7.4.2. Company snapshot

7.4.3. Operating business segments

7.4.4. Product portfolio

7.4.5. Business performance

7.4.6. Key strategic moves and developments

