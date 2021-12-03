Nondestructive Testing Equipment Market Growth Drivers, Developments, Technology and Future Trends 2018-2025

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on “ Nondestructive Testing Equipment Market“ report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global And regional /market. The Nondestructive Testing Equipment Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

Nondestructive testing (NDT) is the application of measurement techniques to identify defect and discontinuity in material, component, or structure. Nondestructive testing market is expected to witness considerable growth due to continuous evolution in robotics, automation, oil & gas, and electronics industry coupled with growth in need for quality-assured machines.

North America is one of the major contributors to the global NDT equipment market. Improvements in the NDT process by means of new technologies have attracted key players of this equipment market from various regions. Construction and manufacturing activity in this region drive the growth of the non-destructive testing equipment market. The rapid growth of power generation, oil & gas, and aerospace & defense industries is one of the major factors that drives the growth of the market. Growth of the non-destructive equipment market in the U.S. is primarily attributed to the increase in demand for oil & gas and power generation industries with adoption of new technologies.

The market growth is supplemented by increase in stringent safety government regulations across different geographic regions due to rise in incidences of infrastructural failures, increase in need for extending the life of obsolete infrastructure, maintenance optimization by various industries for efficient operations, and quality/safety assurance. However, high cost of equipment and lack of skilled technicians are the factors projected to impede the market growth.

Increase in usage of advanced materials is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth.

The NDT equipment market is segmented based on testing method, technique, industry vertical, and region. Based on testing method, it is divided into ultrasonic testing, radiography testing, visual inspection testing, magnetic particle testing & electromagnetic testing, eddy-current testing, liquid penetrant testing, and others. Based on nondestructive examination (NDE) techniques, it is categorized into volumetric examination, surface examination, and others. Based on industry vertical, the market is categorized into oil & gas, energy & power, aerospace & defense, automotive & transportation, infrastructure, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in this report include Olympus Corporation, Intertek Group PLC, SGS SA, Ashtead Technology Inc., General Electric, Sonatest Ltd., Zetec, Inc., Nikon Metrology Inc., Mistras Group Inc., and Carestream Health.

These key players have adopted strategies, such as product portfolio expansion, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, geographical expansion, and collaborations to enhance their market penetration.

Key Benefits for Non-destructive Testing Equipment Market :

– This study includes the analytical depiction of the global NDT equipment along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

– The report presents information regarding the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

– The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2025 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

Non-destructive Testing Equipment Market Segmentation:

By Testing Method

– Ultrasonic Testing

– Radiography Testing

– Visual Inspection Testing

– Magnetic Particle Testing & Electromagnetic Testing

– Eddy-Current Testing

– Liquid Penetrant Testing

– Others

By Technique

– Volumetric Examination

– Surface Examination

– Others

By Industry Vertical

– Oil & Gas

– Energy & power

– Aerospace & Defense

– Automotive & transportation

– Infrastructure

– Others

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– UK

– Italy

– Germany

– France

– Russia

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– South Korea

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

Key Market Players Profiled

– Olympus Corporation

– Intertek Group PLC

– SGS SA

– Ashtead Technology Inc.

– General Electric

– Sonatest Ltd

– Zetec, Inc.

– Nikon Metrology NV

– Mistras Group Inc.

– Carestream Health

Table of Contents:

