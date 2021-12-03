Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals market with Business Trends, New Opportunities, Price and Regional Outlook to 2027

The global nuclear medicine/radiopharmaceuticals market expected to be US$ 3,982.11 Mn in 2018 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to reach US$ 6,683.99 Mn by 2027.

Europe is the second largest geographic market and is expected to be the second most significant revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. The region has witnessed several technological advancements in the field of healthcare by the incorporation of advanced nuclear medicines in order to increase the efficiency of imaging processes in the region. The growth is driven by factors such as the rising prevalence of neurologic disorders such as, Alzheimer’s and others along as well as the rising focus by market players in the European countries.

Get Sample Report At: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003751/

The chronic diseases such as heart diseases, cancer, chronic lung diseases, stroke, Alzheimer’s disease, and chronic kidney disease and other neurological disorders are growing at a rapid rate across the globe. These chronic diseases are the leading cause of deaths. According to the recent statistics of World Health Organization for the year 2019, states that chronic disease contributes approximately 60% of all deaths and 43% of the global burden of disease. It is also expected that by 2020 the incidences of deaths will rise approximately to 73% and the global burden of disease is expected to grow by 60%.

According to the World Health Organization in 2018, cancer was the second leading cause of death across the globe, and is responsible for an estimated 9.6 million deaths in 2018. Furthermore, the American Cancer Society estimated that in 2018, approximately 1,735,350 new cancer cases were diagnosed.

These chronic diseases need to be examined before the further treatment starts. And the nuclear medicines are used for the diagnosis and examination purposes. Nuclear medicines in PET and SPECT are used for the therapeutic and diagnostic purposes. Thus, owing to the increasing incidences of chronic diseases poses several opportunities for the nuclear medicine/radiopharmaceuticals market to grow during the forecast period.

Leading Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market Players:

Cardinal Health

IBA Worldwide

Curium

GENERAL ELECTRIC

Bayer AG

Positron Corporation

NTP Radioisotopes SOC Ltd.

Bracco

Lantheus Medical Imaging Inc.

Advanced Accelerator Applications

The global nuclear medicine/radiopharmaceuticals market by application was led by diagnostic applications segment. In 2018, the diagnostic applications segment held a largest market share of the nuclear medicine/radiopharmaceuticals market, by applications. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to availability of diagnostic devices and ease offered by these devices for diagnosis of various disorders. Moreover, increasing incidences of cardiac diseases, cancer, and neurological disorders are expected to fuel the demand for better diagnosis of these disorders.

The target audience for the report on the Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals market

Manufactures

Market analysts

Senior executives

Business development managers

Technologists

R&D staff

Distributors

Investors

Governments

Equity research firms

Consultants

Buy Report At:- https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00003751/

There have been limited developments made in the nuclear medicine/radiopharmaceuticals market during recent years. However, growth strategies such as approvals, collaborations, and partnerships have been witnessed in the market of nuclear medicine/radiopharmaceuticals. For instance, during February 2019, Advanced Accelerator Applications S.A. (AAA), a Novartis company received Health Canada approval for its Lutathera for the treatment of metastatic, well-differentiated, somatostatin receptor-positive gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs) in adults with progressive disease. Also, during November 2017, Cardinal Health and Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd. signed an agreement to sell its China Business.

About Us:-

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact us:-

The Insight partners,

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.theinsightpartners.com