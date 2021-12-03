Nutrition Lipid market with Business Trends, New Opportunities, Price and Regional Outlook to 2027

The global nutrition lipid market accounted to US$ 7,443.2 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 16,429.6 Mn by 2027.

The Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share in the global nutrition lipid market. The growth of nutrition lipid market in this region is primarily attributed to the rising spending on nutrient-enriched functional foods as well as supplements. Moreover, the criticality of the nutrition lipids in infant food in APAC is unparalleled and therefore generates remarkable demand for omega-3 produces. Rising awareness related to the importance and health benefits of nutrition lipid among the consumers is the main driver for the growth of nutrition lipid market in the region. This would influence the nutrition lipid market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing spending power among the consumers is the major factor that provides a lucrative growth opportunity for the nutrition lipid market players.

The global nutrition lipid market by type has been segmented into omega-3, omega-6, medium-chain triglycerides, and others. The omega-3 nutrition lipid segment dominated the global nutrition lipid market. The market of Omega-3 is propelled by factors such as an increase in awareness among consumer regarding a healthy & balanced diet and its health benefits. Also, omega-3 supplements such as EPA and DHA lessens the risk of colon, prostate, and breast cancer. A sufficient amount of EPA reduces the risk of depression and other health-related problems. The omega-3 market for infant formula witnesses a high growth rate, in the packaged food industry, due to developments in Asian countries such as China. Growth in the global omega-3 production and an increase in its demand are the major reasons for the higher growth across the regions

Merger & acquisition and research & development were observed as the most adopted strategies in global nutrition lipid market. Few of the recent developments in the global nutrition lipid market are listed below:

2017: Royal DSM and Evonik formed a joint venture for omega-3 fatty acid products from natural marine algae for animal nutrition application. This innovation will enable the production of omega-3 fatty acids for animal nutrition without using fish oil from wild-caught fish, a finite resource.



2017: Seafood manufacturer Cooke Inc., acquired Omega Protein Corporation which is a nutritional product company dealing in specialty oils and specialty protein products. Through this acquisition, the company aimed to achieve another platform in Cooke’s growth strategy by diversifying in the supply side of the business.



2018: BASF AS completed a randomized, placebo-controlled clinical trial in the U.S., newly published in Nutrients, evaluating the use of high concentrate omega-3 to correct the nutritional deficiency of omega-3 fatty acid in patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD).

On the basis of application, the global nutrition lipid market has been segmented into dietary, supplements and Nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, infant formula, animal nutrition, food fortification, and others. Under application segment, dietary, supplements, and Nutraceutical is the leading segment in the global nutrition lipid market. The growing importance of preventive healthcare has driven consumers to pay attention to their daily nutritional consumption. It is reflecting considerably in the uptake of dietary supplements and Nutraceutical across the globe. Dietary supplements and Nutraceutical can reduce or prevent the onset of chronic diseases such as arthritis, asthma, cancer, diabetes, etc. As Nutraceutical products are kept with healthy ingredients, their demand is increasing, leading to a considerable rise across the regions. The growing consumer preference for high-protein diets with natural ingredients is also driving the global market for dietary supplements and Nutraceutical.

