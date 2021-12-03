Pet Veterinary Drug Market Size – Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019-2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Pet Veterinary Drug Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 102 pages with table and figures in it.

Pet Veterinary Drug refers to a drug used in the diagnosis, cure, mitigation, treatment or prevention of diseases in pets.

The global pet veterinary drug market is divided into drugs and biological agents and vaccines according to drugs. According to the ingredients, it is divided into anti-infectives, anti-inflammatory drugs, parasiticides, analgesics and sedatives. Due to the significant growth of the global healthcare industry, global demand for pet veterinary drugs is increasing.

The worldwide market for Pet Veterinary Drug is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Pet Veterinary Drug in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Zoetis Animal Healthcare

Bayer AG

Merck Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Inc.

Virbac Group

Ceva

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc

Vetoquinol

Orion Corporation

Market Segment by Type, covers

Anti-Infectives

Anti-Inflammatory

Parasiticides

Analgesics

Sedatives

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Veterinary Hospitals

Veterinary Clinics

Drug Stores

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The content of the study subjects includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Pet Veterinary Drug product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Pet Veterinary Drug, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Pet Veterinary Drug in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Pet Veterinary Drug competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analysed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Pet Veterinary Drug breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Pet Veterinary Drug market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Pet Veterinary Drug sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source

