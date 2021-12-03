Rotary Friction Welding Market Report 2019

MarketResearchNest.com presents Global Rotary Friction Welding Market Status (2015-2019) and Forecast (2020-2024) by Region, Product Type & End-Use

Rotary Friction Welding: a solid-state process in which one part is rotated at a high speed, and then pressed against another part that is held stationary. The resulting friction heats the parts, causing them to forge together.

Key Content of Chapters as follows (Including and can be customized) :

Part 1: Market Overview, Development, and Segment by Type, Application and Region

Part 2: Company information, Sales, Cost, Margin etc.

Part 3: Global Market by company, Type, Application and Geography

Part 4: Asia-Pacific Market by Type, Application and Geography

Part 5: Europe Market by Type, Application and Geography

Part 6: North America Market by Type, Application and Geography

Part 7: South America Market by Type, Application and Geography

Part 8: Middle East and Africa Market by Type, Application and Geography

Part 9: Market Features

Part 10: Investment Opportunity

Part 11: Conclusion

Market Segment as follows:

By Region

Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East and Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

Key Companies

Thompsom(KUKA)

MTI

HandB OMEGA Europa

Nitto Seiki

Izumi Machine

ETA

U-Jin Tech

Sakae Industries

Gatwick

YUAN YU

An Gen Machine

Jiangsu RCM Co.

Market by Type

Inertia Rotary Friction Welding

Direct Drive Rotary Friction Welding

Hybrid Rotary Friction Welding

Market by Application

Automotive Manufacturing

Cutting Tool Manufacturing

Aviation and Shipbuilding

Machine Components

Hydraulic/Pneumatic Parts

Electric and Wiring Parts

Others

