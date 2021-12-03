Rotary Vane Vacuum Pumps Market-Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2024

MarketResearchNest.com presents Global Rotary Vane Vacuum Pumps Market Status (2015-2019) and Forecast (2020-2024) by Region, Product Type & End-Use

Rotary vane vacuum pumps are mechanical vacuum pumps that operate via rotary positive displacement. Pumping system consist of a housing, an eccentrically installed rotor, vanes that move radially, and an inlet and outlet. Larger pumps may have additional impeller vanes.Rotary vane vacuum pumps create regions of low pressure by moving fluid using a rotating vane assembly in the pumping chamber. Typically there are two or more rotating vanes that move the gas or fluid from inlet to outlet. Rotary vane pumps can be employed universally throughout the entire low and medium vacuum ranges.As the rotor turns, the ends of the vane barely touch the housing, creating a seal from inlet to outlet. The inlet and outlet are often perpendicular, however for vacuum service applications two inlets may be used; one for air supply and the other for the pumped media. The rotor and vanes divide the working chamber into two separate spaces having variable volumes. As the rotor turns, gas flows into the enlarging suction chamber until it is sealed off by the second vane. The enclosed gas is compressed until the outlet valve opens against atmospheric pressure, pushing gas molecules out the port.

Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading Rotary Vane Vacuum Pumps company.

Key Content of Chapters as follows (Including and can be customized) :

Part 1: Market Overview, Development, and Segment by Type, Application and Region

Part 2: Company information, Sales, Cost, Margin etc.

Part 3: Global Market by company, Type, Application and Geography

Part 4: Asia-Pacific Market by Type, Application and Geography

Part 5: Europe Market by Type, Application and Geography

Part 6: North America Market by Type, Application and Geography

Part 7: South America Market by Type, Application and Geography

Part 8: Middle East and Africa Market by Type, Application and Geography

Part 9: Market Features

Part 10: Investment Opportunity

Part 11: Conclusion

Market Segment as follows:

By Region

Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East and Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

Key Companies

Atlas Copco

Busch

Gardner Denver

Pfeiffer Vacuum

Tuthill

Becker Pumps

Agilent

Gast(IDEX)

ULVAC

Value Specializes

Dekker Vacuum Technologies

Osaka Vacuum

Hokaido Vacuum Technology

Wenling Tingwei

Market by Type

Single Stage Rotary Vane Vacuum Pumps

Two Stage Rotary Vane Vacuum Pumps

Market by Application

Semiconductor and Electronic Industry

Chemical Industry

Laboratory Research

Food Industry

Machinery Industry

Others

