Situation Awareness System (SAS) Market Growth Opportunities, Demand and Top Manufactures: Advanced Micro Devices, Denso Corporation, General Electric, Honeywell International, Harris Corp., The Mariner Group, LLC, Microsoft Corporation

Situation Awareness System (SAS) Market by Product Type (Command & Control System, Fire & Flood Alarm System, RFID, Radar, Sonar, PSIM and Others), Component (NVR, Sensors, GPS, Displays and Others) and Vertical (Military & Defense, Healthcare, Aerospace, Marine Security, Automotive, Mining and Oil & Gas, Industrial, Cyber Security)-Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2015-2022

Situation awareness is the information pertaining to the environment with respect to space and/or time, status, location and potential threats to important assets. The aim of this report is to analyze the present and expected future trends of the SAS market as it is projected that more organizations would opt for the system. The study covers a deep dive analysis of the market potential in all the key industry applications. The report analyzes opportunities in the developed and emerging economies so that companies can strategically make region specific plans.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Denso Corporation, General Electric, Honeywell International, Inc., Harris Corp., The Mariner Group, LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Proximex Corporation and Rockwell Collins.

The product market consists of fire & flood alarm systems, human machine interface (HMI), radio frequency identification (RFID), access control, radar, chemical biological radiological nuclear (CBRN) systems, command & control system, sonar, physical security information management (PSIM), and video systems. The fire and flood alarm system is one of the oldest mechanisms in situation awareness and the system is deployed in large volumes across industry verticals. Therefore, fire and flood alarm system has the largest market share in the present market. However, advances in video capturing technology and the clarity of the captured data have increased the deployment of video systems. Additionally, there are several technologies available in the market that can be used for video surveillance. Therefore, it is expected that video systems would grow at the highest rate in the market and outnumber most of the products in terms of revenue.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

Comprehensive analysis of the factors driving and limiting the growth of the market are provided

Market estimations are done as per the present market scenario and expected future trends for the period 2013-2020 with 2012 as base revenue

In-depth analysis of various geographies would give an understanding of the trends in various regions so that companies can make region specific plans

Deep dive analysis of segments such as components, communication technology, and networking technology provide insights that would allow companies to gain competitive edge

The in-depth discussion of the role of supply chain participants of the market provides value chain analysis

Table of Content:

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 WORLD SITUATION AWARENESS SYSTEM (SAS) MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

CHAPTER 5 WORLD SITUATION AWARENESS SYSTEM (SAS) MARKET, BY COMPONENT

CHAPTER 6 WORLD SITUATION AWARENESS SYSTEM (SAS) MARKET, BY VERTICAL

CHAPTER 7 WORLD SITUATION AWARENESS SYSTEM (SAS) MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 8 COMPANY PROFILE

8.1 Honeywell International Inc.

8.2 Rockwell Collins, Inc.

8.3 BAE Systems, Inc.

8.4 Microsoft Corporation

8.5 Denso Corporation

8.6 D3 Security Management Systems, Inc.

8.7 Lockheed Martin Corporation

8.8 Harris Corporation

8.9 CNL Software Ltd.

8.10 L-3 Communications Holdings Inc.

