Smart e-Drive Market Projected to Register 54.8% CAGR to 2026 | Robert Bosch, Aisin Seiki, Hitachi, Borgwarner, Continental AG, Infineon, Siemens AG, Magna, Hyundai Mobis

The research report on Smart e-Drive Market provides comprehensive analysis on market status and development trend, including types, applications, technological advancement, opportunities and region. Some of the factors that are majorly driving the market include rising number of hybrid and electric vehicles, futuristic advanced mobility solutions and stringent government rules for electric vehicles due to carbon emission globally. Moreover, rising demand for electric buses & trucks and growing acceptance of advanced technologies in electric vehicles will provide immense growth opportunities for the market over the forecast period. However, lack of charging infrastructure and huge cost of technologies and components are some restraints which are anticipated to decrease the market growth. According to Publisher, the Global Smart E-Drive market is accounted for $165.10 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $8,433.37 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 54.8%.

Some of the key players in this market include:

Robert Bosch, Aisin Seiki, Hitachi, Borgwarner, Continental AG, Infineon, Siemens AG, Magna , GKN Plc, ZF Friedrichshafen, Hyundai Mobis, Schaeffler, Mahle, UQM Technologies, Efficient Drivetrains, Shanghai Edrive and SINOEV.

Depending on battery type, lead-acid battery segment is expected to dominate the global market. These batteries require low maintenance. They are widely used because of its easy usability and high power density. Most of the lead-acid batteries are available in different shapes, amperages, sizes and voltages. They are also extensively accepted as they do not allow for the addition or loss of liquid.

Battery Types Covered:

Solid-state battery, Lithium-ion, Lead-acid, Nickel-based

Components Covered:

Battery, Inverter, E-Brake, Motor, Power Electronics, Other Components

Drive Types Covered:

Rear Wheel Drive, Front-Wheel Drive, Other Drive Types

Applications Covered:

Wheel drive, e-Axle, Other Applications

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Smart e-Drive Market Size

2.2 Smart e-Drive Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Smart e-Drive Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Smart e-Drive Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Smart e-Drive Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Smart e-Drive Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Smart e-Drive Sales by Product

4.2 Global Smart e-Drive Revenue by Product

4.3 Smart e-Drive Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Smart e-Drive Breakdown Data by End User

