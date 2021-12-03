Smart Hospitality System Market 2019-2025 by Technology, Future Trends with Top Key Players- Buildingiq, Cisco Systems, Control4, Honeywell and more…
Smart Hospitality System Market
In 2018, the global Smart Hospitality System market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Smart Hospitality System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Smart Hospitality System development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Buildingiq Inc.
Cisco Systems, Inc.
Control4
Honeywell International, Inc.
Huawei Technologies Co.Ltd
IBM Corporation
Infor, Inc.
Johnson Controls
Mitel Networks Corporation
NEC Corporation
Oracle Corporation
Sabre Corporation
Schneider Electric Se
Siemens AG
Smartodom Automation
Springer-Miller Systems
Winhotel Solution S.L.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hotel Operation Management System
Integrated Security System
Hotel Building Automation System
Guest Service Management System
Integrated Communication Technology Solutions
Market segment by Application, split into
Business Hotels
Heritage and Boutique Hotels
Resorts and Spas
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Smart Hospitality System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Smart Hospitality System development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
