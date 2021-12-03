Smart Toilet Market : Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2023

The global smart toilet market has been segmented into wall hung toilet, close-coupled toilet, single floor standing toilet and one-piece toilet among others. Among these segments, the one piece toilet has the largest market share of 72.0% in 2016 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 12.2% over the period 2017-2024.

Additionally, Wall-hung smart toilet market is witnessing the launch of various revolutionary smart toilets. These activities are envisioned to strengthen the growth of the global wall hung smart toilet market.

The global market for smart toilet reached USD 1,197.1 Million in 2016 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 12.1% across the globe. Moreover, the market is expected to garner USD 2,917.8 Million by the end of 2024. Factors such as rising acceptance of hygienic and comfortable smart toilet combined with continuous technological advancement and enhancement in hygiene and comfort is predicted to augment the market growth prospects in the years ahead.

In the regional segment, Asia Pacific accounted for the highest share of 53.9% in global smart toilet market in 2016 and is slated to account for a leading share of 50.1% by 2024 in the smart toilet market. Further, rising adoption of innovative washroom technologies is expected to fuel the growth of Europe smart toilet market during the forecast period. France & Germany are the major contributors to the growth of smart toilet market. Besides, with 13.8% CAGR, North America is anticipated to grow at highest pace in overall smart toilet market between 2017 and 2024.

Enhancements in Smart Toilet Technologies

The trend towards digitization and connectivity with smartphones is growing across all over the globe. Moreover, recent integration of smart toilets with smartphones by some of the major manufacturers is predicted to strengthen and drive the performance of smart toilet market in the upcoming years. Furthermore, wall mounted control panel & remote control, adjustable heated seat, bacteria killing light, anti-bacterial seat and warm air dryer are some of the major advantages which are fuelling the adoption of smart toilets.

Growing Market for Water Efficient and Hygienic Toilets

People are adopting smart toilet over conventional toilets owing to their various advantages such as better comfort, enhanced hygiene and high performance. This factor is anticipated to drive the growth of global smart toilet market.

However, availability of low cost alternatives such as normal toilets, high adoption rate of normal toilets and hikes in electricity tariffs is anticipated to negatively impact the demand for smart toilet across the globe.

The report titled “Global Organized Smart Toilet Market Outlook: Demand Analysis & Opportunity Evaluation 2016-2024” delivers detailed overview of the global smart toilet market in terms of market segmentation by technology, by type, by usage, by distribution channel and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global smart toilet market which includes company profiling of Roca Sanitario S.A, LIXIL Group Corporation (DXV American Standard), Geberit AG, Caroma Industries Limited, Kohler Co., Toto Ltd., Ove Decors, Villeroy & Boch AG, Furrion and Wellis Magyarország Zrt.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global smart toilet market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.