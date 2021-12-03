Sodium Naphthalene Sulphonate Formaldehyde Market Size, Share, Status, Global Growth, Revenue, Business Opportunity, Top Players | Forecast 2019-2023

Sodium Naphthalene Sulphonate Formaldehyde Market Overview

Construction industry is making significant contribution to the economic development and growth of Sodium Naphthalene Sulphonate Formaldehyde. The various key sectors in construction industries such as house construction, multi-unit apartment, commercial and industrial building construction, etc. are driving the market of construction industry as well as sodium naphthalene sulphonate formaldehyde market. Construction industry growth is mainly driven by the government’s increased expenditure on commercial infrastructure and residential housing. Furthermore, rising urbanization, and increasing demand from various industry such as agriculture, plastics & rubber, paper, construction, textile, oil, and others industries are the major drivers for sodium naphthalene sulfonate formaldehyde market in this region. Due to rapid growth in demand of plastic & rubber, the Asia Pacific region has become the largest market for plastic & rubber in the world and consequently for the sodium naphthalene sulfonate formaldehyde. China has experienced a significant growth in this market, followed by India. Additionally, growing demand from textile industries on account of changes in lifestyle and growing population in China, Japan, and India, are driving the Asia Pacific sodium naphthalene sulfonate formaldehyde market. Hence Asia Pacific leads the global sodium naphthalene sulfonate formaldehyde market in terms of volume & growth.

Segmentation

The global sodium naphthalene sulphonate formaldehyde market is majorly segmented on the basis of form, application, end users, and region. Based on the form of sodium naphthalene sulphonate formaldehydes, the market is bifurcate into liquid and powder sodium naphthalene sulphonate formaldehyde. Based on the application of sodium naphthalene sulphonate formaldehydes, the market is segmented into water reducer, wetting agent, dying, dispersing agent, oil rigging, and others. On the other hand, based on end user, the market is segmented into agriculture, plastics & rubber, paper, construction, textile, oil, and others. Similarly, based on region, this market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Regional Analysis

North America holds second position for global sodium naphthalene sulfonate formaldehydes market followed by Europe. Moreover, Middle East, Latin America and South Africa is an emerging region for sodium naphthalene sulfonate formaldehydes market due to increasing consumption of sodium naphthalene sulfonate formaldehydes in various industries such as agriculture, plastics & rubber, paper, construction, textile, oil, and others. The growing demand in various industrial applications such as water reducer, wetting agent, dying, dispersing agent, oil rigging, and others is expected driving factor for the global sodium naphthalene sulfonate formaldehydes market in near future.

Competitive Landscape

Key Players:

SHANDONG WANSHAN CHEMICAL CO.LTD.

Wuhan Xinyingda Chemicals Co.Ltd

MUHU Construction Materials Co.Ltd.

CHEMSONS INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION

Sure Chemical Co.Ltd.

Shijiazhuang

Kao Corporation

Kashyap Industries

Viswaat Chemicals Limited

Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Limited

