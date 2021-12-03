Sports Medicine Market Expected to Reach $11,172 million by 2023 – Smith & Nephew, Stryker, Arthrex, Conmed, Breg, DJO

Premium Market Insights has announced the addition of the “Sports Medicine Market” The report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification.

Sports medicine is a study that deals with improving physical fitness and preventing sports-associated injuries. The major objective of sports medicine is to enhance the athletic performance and prevent future injuries. Sport medicine aids in the treatment of injuries resulting from physical activity. In addition, sports medicine assists to maximize the function and minimize the disability of the patient. The key factors that drive the market growth include rise in incidence of injuries associated with sports, increase in adoption of sports activities by people, and growth in demand for minimally invasive treatment methods. The global sports medicine market was valued at $6,615 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $11,172 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 7.7% from 2017 to 2023.

The global sports medicine market is segmented on the basis of product, application, and geography. Based on product, the market is divided into body reconstruction & repair, body support & recovery, body monitoring & evaluation, and accessories. Body reconstruction and repair is sub-segmented into implants, arthroscopy devices, fracture and ligament repair devices, prosthetic devices, and orthobiologics. Further, body support & recovery is further classified into thermal therapy products, brace and support devices, compression clothing, monitoring devices, and other products. Body monitoring & evaluation segment is categorized into cardiac monitoring & evaluation, respiratory monitoring & evaluation, hemodynamic monitoring & evaluation, muscoskeletal monitoring & evaluation, and other monitoring & evaluation.

Get Sample Copy at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00013338

Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific witnessed rapid growth in sports medicine over the years. This is attributed to the increase in focus of sports medicine companies on opportunities offered by the countries in this region. In addition, rise in the active participation of people in various sports activities in this region supplements the market growth.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global sports medicine market, with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry from 2016 to 2023 is provided to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps understand the type of products and technologies used globally.

Key market players and their strategies are provided to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

Ask for Discount at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/AMR00013338

Table of Contents:

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW CHAPTER 4 SPORTS MEDICINE MARKET, BY PRODUCT CHAPTER 5 SPORTS MEDICINE MARKET, BY APPLICATION CHAPTER 6 SPORTS MEDICINE MARKET, BY REGION CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILES

Get Complete Report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00013338

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.