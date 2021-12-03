The market of smart refrigerator is anticipated to grow exponentially at a CAGR of 16.65% over the forecast period 2019-2027

In a recently published report by Research Nester, titled “Smart Refrigerator Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers the detailed overview of the global refrigerator market in terms of market segmentation by product, price range, end users, by distribution channel and by region.

The global smart refrigerator market can be segmented by product, price range, end users, distribution channel and regions. Based on product, the market is segmented into top freezer refrigerator, bottom freezer fridge, side-by-side refrigerator and French door refrigerator. The market is further segmented by price range into premium, economy and low; by end users into residential, commercial and others; by distribution channel into offline channel and online channel. Increasing disposable income and expanding urban population all across the globe is anticipated to drive the growth of the global smart refrigerator market over the forecast period. Moreover, rising technological advancement in electronics and communication sector is expected to intensify the overall market of smart refrigerator.

The global smart refrigerator market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of around 16.65% during the forecast period i.e. 2019-2027. Growing demand for advanced refrigerators is believed to impetus the growth of the smart refrigerator across the globe. The industry is anticipated to remain innovation-led, with multiple acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Manufacturers can take advantage of this situation by optimizing their product mix and by further developing value-added capabilities to maximize margins, reinforcing their production units and supply-chains to avoid any delay in production turn-around-times and supply-lead-times.

By region, the global smart refrigerator market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, out of which, North America is expected to dominate the market for smart refrigerators. Growing awareness among the customers regarding smart refrigerator is projected to accelerate the growth of the market in the upcoming years which in turn is likely to propel the demand for smart refrigerator. Europe smart refrigerator market is anticipated to witness robust growth during the forecast period. Further, rising purchasing power and improving lifestyles is expected to positively impact the growth of the global smart refrigerator in Europe.

On account of emerging trend towards personalization and customization accompanied with the advent of IoT technology, smart refrigerator penetration in Japan is witnessing an amplified surge. Emergence of IoT device smart mats have made inventory management possible by enabling automatic calculation of consumption speed, visualizing stocks, and optimization of order timing accordingly. The installed base of IoT in Japan increased from 621 Million units in 2015 to 861 million units in 2018.

Rising Disposable Income and Expanding Urban Population

The growing urban population across the globe, characterized by urban upper class and high net worth individuals, has led to a strong demand for smart and connected products such as smart TV and smart refrigerators. Further, this factor is believed to positively impact the growth of the smart refrigerator over the forecast period. Moreover, rising trend of adoption of smart appliances all across the globe is anticipated to intensify the growth of global smart refrigerator market over the forecast period.

Technological Advancements in Smart Refrigerators

Increasing technological advancement in smart refrigerators such as wireless connectivity through smart phones and other smart devices is expected to positively drive the growth of the global smart refrigerator market. Apart from this, massive adoption of advanced refrigerators with high end specifications is providing growth opportunities for the smart refrigerator manufacturers to grow and diversify their portfolio.

However, high cost of smart refrigerators and lack of awareness about the benefits of smart refrigerators in undeveloped regions are some of the key factors which are expected to limit the growth smart refrigerator market over the forecast period.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model. This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global smart refrigerator market which includes company profiling of key companies such as AB Electrolux, Haier Group Corporation, LG Electronics, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Whirlpool Corporation, Siemens AG, GE Appliance, Hisense Co. Ltd., Midea Group and Panasonic Corporation. The outlining enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global smart refrigerator market that is expected to help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

