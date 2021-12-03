Thermoelectric Market Size, Trends, Opportunities, Innovations & Forecast till 2023

A fresh report titled “Thermoelectric Market” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Thermoelectric Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.

The Thermoelectric Market is expected to mask a CAGR of 14.3% during the projected period. Further, the market was calculated at USD 246.01 million in 2018 and is anticipated to reach at a notable valuation by the end of forecast period. The thermoelectric is a solid-state device that convert heat flux directly into electrical energy. Thermoelectric devices can be used in power plants in order to convert waste heat into additional electrical power.

Growth Drivers & Restraints

Over the years, increasing concerns over emissions and environmental issues, particularly global warming is one of the major factors that are encouraging the demand for electrical power operated technologies. Moreover, the increase in demand from industrial sectors such as automotive industries has led to a rise in the demand for thermoelectric across the globe. The thermoelectric are solid state devices that help convert heat into electrical energy. Therefore, these thermoelectric devices help to minimize heat losses. Thermoelectric is generally used as waste heat recovery systems for solar thermoelectric power generators and the automobile industry. In the automotive industry, seventy percent of heat energy released from a car’s engine is lost, generally in the form of heat. Therefore, thermoelectric act as a unique solution for this energy loss problem. Rise need to improve vehicle’s fuel efficiency is one of the major factors that have contributed to the growth of the Thermoelectric market.

In terms of Region, the Asia-Pacific occupied the highest share of XX.X% in 2017 which is further expected to increase to XX.X% by 2023. China is the highest revenue generating country in Asia-Pacific, and it is also expected to show the fastest growth during the forecast period. As china is the worlds largest capacity of hydro, solar, wind power and demand for renewable sources is considerably high in china as compare to other countries. This factor is projected to drive the growth of the thermoelectric market in coming years. However, high cost of production & low efficiency of thermoelectric devices and unawareness regarding thermoelectric may hamper the growth of Thermoelectric market in the coming years.

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of Thermoelectric market with respect to following sub-markets:

By Material Type

– Bismuth Telluride

– Calcium Manganese Oxide

– Lead Telluride

– Others

By Application

– Automotive

– Aerospace

– Marine

– Defense

– Industrial

– Others

By Source

– Waste Heat Recovery

– Direct Power Generation

– Energy Harvesting

– Cogeneration

– Others

By Geography

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as,

– Komatsu Limited

– Gentherm Incorporated

– Yamaha Corporation

– Tellurex Corporation

– TECTEG MFR

– Alphabet Energy

– Evident Thermoelectrics

– Others Prominent Players

