U.s., Russia, China and India Iot in Liquid Production Market Outlook 2024
U.S. IoT in liquid production market reached USD 5,159.0 Million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 16,816.5 Million by the end of 2024, expanding at a CAGR of 16.3% over the forecast period i.e. 2017-2024. Moreover, factors such as positive growth of end use industries and advancements in IoT components is creating a conducive environment for the growth of U.S. IoT in liquid production market.
In U.S., IoT in oil & gas liquid production accounted for 42.5% in 2016. Further, with a CAGR of 15.2%, U.S. IoT in oil & gas liquid production market is anticipated to reach USD 6,625.7 Million by the end of 2024 from USD 2,192.6 Million in 2016.
In IoT type segment, component segment with 60.5% share is anticipated to have the largest share by 2024. Additionally, U.S. IoT component market accounted for USD 3,333.7 Million in 2016 and is forecasted to reach USD 10,180.7 Million by the end of 2024. Further, U.S. IoT component market segment is forecasted to observe a growth rate of 2.7x over the forecast period.
India IoT in liquid production market was held at USD 850.7 Million in 2016 and is anticipated to reach USD 3,300.4 Million by the end of 2024. India IoT in liquid production market is expected to achieve absolute $ opportunity of USD 2,315.8 Million between 2017-2024. India IoT in liquid production market is expected to achieve Y-o-Y growth rate of 22.7% in 2024 as compared to previous year.
