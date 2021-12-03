Vehicle Access Control Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2024
Summary
This report provides in depth study of “Vehicle Access Control Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Vehicle Access Control Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
Vehicle Access Control is a fully automated system comprising of an electronic locking feature which secures access to the vehicle electronically and substitutes the conventional mechanical key. This system works on a number of low frequency transmitting antennae placed outside as well as inside the vehicle.
This report focuses on the global Vehicle Access Control status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Vehicle Access Control development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Alps
Calsonic Kansei
Continental
Deepglint
Delphi Automotive
Denso
Fingerprint Cards
Hella
Huf Hulsbeck
Johnson Electric
Lear
Lear Corporation
Methode Electronics
Mitsubishi Electric
Naunce Communication
Omron
Panasonic
Robert Bosch
Synaptics Incorporated
U-Shin Ltd
Valeo
Voxx International
ZF
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
NFC
Bluetooth
RFID
Wi-Fi
Market segment by Application, split into
Passenger Car
Commercial Vehicle
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Vehicle Access Control status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Vehicle Access Control development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Vehicle Access Control are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Vehicle Access Control Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 NFC
1.4.3 Bluetooth
1.4.4 RFID
1.4.5 Wi-Fi
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Vehicle Access Control Market Share by Application (2019-2025)
1.5.2 Passenger Car
1.5.3 Commercial Vehicle
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Vehicle Access Control Market Size
2.2 Vehicle Access Control Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Vehicle Access Control Market Size by Regions (2019-2025)
2.2.2 Vehicle Access Control Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Alps
12.1.1 Alps Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Vehicle Access Control Introduction
12.1.4 Alps Revenue in Vehicle Access Control Business (2014-2019))
12.1.5 Alps Recent Development
12.2 Calsonic Kansei
12.2.1 Calsonic Kansei Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Vehicle Access Control Introduction
12.2.4 Calsonic Kansei Revenue in Vehicle Access Control Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Calsonic Kansei Recent Development
12.3 Continental
12.3.1 Continental Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Vehicle Access Control Introduction
12.3.4 Continental Revenue in Vehicle Access Control Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Continental Recent Development
12.4 Deepglint
12.4.1 Deepglint Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Vehicle Access Control Introduction
12.4.4 Deepglint Revenue in Vehicle Access Control Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Deepglint Recent Development
12.5 Delphi Automotive
12.5.1 Delphi Automotive Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Vehicle Access Control Introduction
12.5.4 Delphi Automotive Revenue in Vehicle Access Control Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Delphi Automotive Recent Development
12.6 Denso
12.6.1 Denso Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Vehicle Access Control Introduction
12.6.4 Denso Revenue in Vehicle Access Control Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Denso Recent Development
12.7 Fingerprint Cards
12.7.1 Fingerprint Cards Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Vehicle Access Control Introduction
12.7.4 Fingerprint Cards Revenue in Vehicle Access Control Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Fingerprint Cards Recent Development
12.8 Hella
12.8.1 Hella Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Vehicle Access Control Introduction
12.8.4 Hella Revenue in Vehicle Access Control Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Hella Recent Development
12.9 Huf Hulsbeck
12.9.1 Huf Hulsbeck Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Vehicle Access Control Introduction
12.9.4 Huf Hulsbeck Revenue in Vehicle Access Control Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Huf Hulsbeck Recent Development
12.10 Johnson Electric
12.10.1 Johnson Electric Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Vehicle Access Control Introduction
12.10.4 Johnson Electric Revenue in Vehicle Access Control Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Johnson Electric Recent Development
12.11 Lear
12.12 Lear Corporation
12.13 Methode Electronics
12.14 Mitsubishi Electric
12.15 Naunce Communication
12.16 Omron
12.17 Panasonic
12.18 Robert Bosch
12.19 Synaptics Incorporated
12.20 U-Shin Ltd
12.21 Valeo
12.22 Voxx International
12.23 ZF
