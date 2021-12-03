Video Streaming Market : Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts

Video streaming is a type of media streaming in which content is sent over the internet which is delivered to a remote user. Through video streaming, a viewer can view the video online without downloading into a device. Data streaming is the basic principle on which video streaming works. Basic requirements for video streaming are a compatible video player that connects with a remote server, which stores the live feed.PayTV, OTT, internet protocol television are the solutions on which global video streaming is based on. Among all these solutions, OTT is widely used. Factors which drive the global video streaming market are the increase in live streamed content, high speed internet connectivity and convenience provided to the users.

Market Size and Forecast

The video streaming market, in terms of value, is expected to grow rapidly during the forecasting period at a CAGR of around 19%. Social networking websites such as twitter and facebook, which were used by users to exchange their views, thoughts and participate in various events, stimulate the growth of video streaming market globally.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fast growing market and is predicted to grow with a highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the rising awareness about business productivity and growing usage of digital media among individuals and organizations. In Asia-Pacific, China is projected to grow in video streaming market during the forecast period due to increased number of internet users. Chinese government has banned various TV series like good wife and the big bang theory which led to increase in piracy; this stimulates the growth of video streaming market.North America holds the largest market share in terms of revenue due to collaborations between network arenas, institutional partnerships and large scale investment in video streaming services.Europe is anticipated as a strong contributor in the video streaming due to increase in cloud based video streaming market.

Market Segmentation

Our-in depth analysis of the global video streaming market includes the following segments:

By Streaming Type

Live Video Streaming

Video On Demand

By Revenue Model:

Subscription

Pay Per View

Premium Purchases

Advertisement Based

By Deployment Type:

Cloud

On-Premises

By Industry:

Media & Broadcasters

Retail & Ecommerce

Education

IT and Telecommunication

Healthcare

Government

Others (Manufacturing, Transportation, and Logistics)

By Region

Global video streaming market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:

North America (United States, Canada), Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis.

Growth Drivers and Challenges

Improving internet connectivity and demand for video streaming services bolster the market of video streaming globally. Factors such as increasing mobile subscriptions, adoption of mobile connected devices, easiness in watching the video anytime & anywhere stimulate the growth of video streaming market.Increasing of Video-as-a-Service (VaaS) in enterprises, rise in growth of online videos; demand for on- demand video services helps to grow the video streaming market globally. Large use of apps such as YouTube, Facebook strength the market of video streaming globally.Interruptions while watching online videos, low band, buffering, piracy are some of barriers in the growth of video streaming market.Some of the challenges which the video streaming market faces are limitations by government for airing international television shows.

Key players

Brightcove Inc.

Limelight Networks

Haivision Inc.

Google LLC

IBM Corporation

Kaltura

Amazon Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Ooyala

Akamai Technologies

Other Key Players

