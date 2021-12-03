Wi-Fi Test Equipment Market : Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts

The Wi-Fi is the popular wireless technology that uses the radio waves in order to provide the high speed internet connection. The Wi-Fi test equipment is primarily used for the proper functioning and efficient working of the Wi-Fi in order to meet the carrier requirements. The Wi-Fi test equipment is used to meet the carrier grade of the for the quality requirements. The transfer of the data through multimedia requires high transfer rate of the data. Thus, Wi-Fi enables the easy transfer of the data and provides enhanced internet connections to the user data transfer.

Market Size and Forecast

Currently the global Wi-Fi test equipment market is observing vibrant growth on account of increasing technological development such as IoT (Internet of Things).This is expected to increase the market growth of the multimedia files which consists of the graphics image and text. Thus, increasing trend of the multimedia is anticipated to boost the growth of the overall Wi-Fi test equipment market during the forecast period. Additionally, the increasing data traffic across the globe on the account of the rising adoption of the smartphones is driving the market growth of the Wi-Fi test equipment.

According to International Telecommunication Union, 51.23% of the total population is anticipated to have the direct access of the internet by the end of 2018.

Wi-Fi test equipment market is anticipated to record a CAGR of 8.0% over the forecast period. The Wi-Fi test equipment market is expected to showcase a vibrant growth by the end of the forecast period. It expected to reach the overall market size of USD 1.3 billion by 2027.

The market is segmented on the basis of type, application and end-user. On the basis of type, it is sub-segmented into desktop Wi-Fi test equipment and handheld Wi-Fi test equipment. On the basis of application, it is sub-segmented into household and commercial. Commercial is anticipated to be the leading sub-segment during the forecast period. The increasing deployment of the Wi-Fi based test equipment in the various business and commercial firms is expected to be the major reason fostering the growth of the commercial sub-segment market during the forecast period. On the basis o0f end-user, it is sub-segmented into original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), communication service providers, enterprise IT departments and others. The enterprise IT departments is anticipated to be the largest sub-segment during the forecast period. The increasing number of the small and medium sized business coupled with the technological development is anticipated to be the major reason fostering the growth of the enterprise IT departments sub-segment during the forecast period.

Growth Drivers

Increasing penetration of internet across the globe

The Wi-Fi tests equipment offers enhanced error free and efficient network. The increasing penetration across the globe coupled with the development of the technically developed electronic gadgets is expected to increase the data traffic. This is anticipated to increase the market growth of the W-Fi test equipment during the forecast period.

Widespread Technological Advancement

The increasing technological development such as IoT and big data is anticipated to fuel the growth of the global Wi-Fi test equipment market. Additionally, the various enterprises are now becoming more dependent on the internet activities which is anticipated to further boost the demand for the Wi-Fi test equipment.

Restraints

Compliance with the latest standards

The increasing issues regarding the better network connection is anticipated to hinder the growth of the overall Wi-Fi test equipment market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

Our-in depth analysis of the global Wi-Fi test equipment market includes the following segments:

By Type:

Desktop WiFi Test Equipment

Handheld WiFi Test Equipment

By Application:

Household

Commercial

By End-User:

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

Communication Service Providers

Enterprise IT Departments

Others

By Region

On the basis of regional analysis, global Wi-Fi test equipment market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. North America is anticipated to be the leading region for the overall market during the forecast period. The highly developed commercial sector in the region coupled with the presence of the key equipment manufacturers is anticipated to be the major reason fostering the growth of the overall Wi-Fi test equipment market during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be second fastest developing region for the overall Wi-Fi test equipment market. The expansion of the internet based services in the region coupled with increasing expansion of the various industries in the region is anticipated to be the major reason fostering the market growth of the overall Wi-Fi test equipment market during the forecast period.

Global Wi-Fi test equipment market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:

North America (United States, Canada), Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis.

Key Players

Teradyne (LitePoint)

Company Overview

Business Strategy

Key Product Offerings

Financial Performance

Key Performance Indicators

Risk Analysis

Recent Development

Regional Presence

SWOT Analysis

Anritsu Electric Corporation

ROHDE&SCHWARZ

NETSCOUT

Spirent

TESCOM Co.,LTD.

National Instruments

Greenlee

Viavi

Vonaq Ltd

Dycon

Trilithic Inc