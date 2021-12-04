3D Printing Medical/Healthcare Market to Grow at High% CAGR to Reach 2,841.2 Million USD By 2022

A new market study, titled “3D Printing Medical/Healthcare Global Market – Forecast To 2022”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

3D Printing Medical/Healthcare Market



3D printing technology is expanding rapidly in healthcare sector with its wide number of applications in medical, implants, drug manufacturing and so on. As patients are benefited by trending 3D printing technology in terms of customization, accuracy and durability the traditional methods are being replaced. Now-a-days, lot of research and development work is ongoing in 3D printing medical sector in order to re-shape the healthcare market by bringing advancement in 3D printing technology by developing innovative products day-by-day. At present, 3D printing technology is significantly poised to grow in medicine sector where the drug toxicity is tested on human tissue instead of animals.

3D printing is being used in pharmaceutical industry where personalized medicines with appropriate dosage size, color and delivery mode are made to improve patient care. For instance, Spritam an anti-epileptic drug developed by Aprecia pharmaceuticals in August 2015 is yet to be launched by first quarter of 2016. Transplantation of 3D printed organs such as heart, liver, ear into human body has emerged since few years and embryonic stem cells are being generated by 3D printing technology in 2015 which helps in growing micro-organs, performing tissue repair and so on.

The global 3D printing healthcare market is expected to reach $2,841.2 million by 2022. The 3D printing healthcare market is classified based-on category (products, services and materials), process, applications, end-users and geography. In category segment, materials are further classified into metal, polymer, ceramic and others (Donor cells and pharmaceutical material) where, polymer segment is holding major share. Further, the 3D printing healthcare by process is divided into photopolymerization, deposition, fusion, jetting.

Application sector is classified into implant (dental, orthopedic, hearing aid, others), tissue engineering, surgical guides, surgical instruments, pharmaceutical applications whereas, end-users is segmented into hospitals, biotech & pharmaceutical companies, academic institutions and others (CROs) and geography is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, rest of the world (ROW).



