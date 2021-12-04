According to New Market Report Global Electric Rope Shovel Market is to Witness Highest Growth in near future Forecast 2018-2024

A fresh report titled “Electric Rope Shovel Market” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Electric Rope Shovel Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.

Global electric rope shovel market is expected to reach USD 1,046.9 Million by the end of 2024 from USD 771.4 Million in 2018. Furthermore, the market of global electric rope shovel will be receiving an opportunity of USD 246.0 Million between 2019 & 2024. In addition to this, global electric rope shovel market value is projected to witness a Y-O-Y growth of 6.9% in 2024 as compared to previous years. Major mining regions are believed to generate significant market growth opportunities during the forecast period. Apart from this, continuous innovation in terms of design and addition of new features by leading manufacturing companies bodes well for the growth of the market.

Market Insights

Growth Drivers – Electric Rope Shovel Market

Electric Rope Shovels in Mining Industry

Due to increasing mining activities across the globe, the heavy equipment machines such as electric rope shovels, backhoes, draglines, face shovels, and wheel loaders are witnessing strong demand. The continuing recovery in commodity prices, fueled by general economic growth has encouraged the growth of the mining industry which in turn has also fostered the demand for electric rope shovel in the mining industry. The number of operative mines has also increased throughout the globe. This increase in the number of active mines over the past years is expected to drive the demand for electric rope shovel in the mining sector.

Segmentation Analysis

The electric rope shovel type market is segmented into Less than 20MT, 20MT-50MT, 50MT-100MT and More Than 100MT. In this segment, Less than 20MT Electric rope shovel segment will contribute a market share of 36.0% in 2018. In terms of value, the global electric rope shovel market for Less than 20MT segment was valued at USD 277.8 Million in 2018. Further, this segment is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period. Further, the global electric rope shovel market for Less than 20MT segment is expected to achieve the absolute $ opportunity of USD 71.6 Million between 2019-2024. Continuous enhancements & developments to improve efficiency and performance of electric rope shovels is anticipated to bolster the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Moreover, based on the application, the electric rope shovel market is further sub-segmented into coal, mine and others. The global electric rope shovel market for mine segment is projected to brandish an average growth opportunity of USD 173.3 Million from the period of 2019-2024. The mine segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period i.e. 2019-2024. The Y-o-Y growth rate is projected to rise by 7.8% over 2024 as compared with previous years.

Geographical Analysis

Geographically, the report offers an analysis of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In the electric rope shovel market, Asia Pacific is projected to capture a large market share over the forecast period. Asia Pacific electric rope shovel market represented a market share of 32.7% in 2018 and is likely to account for a notable market share by the end of 2024.

Competitive Analysis

The report also covers detailed competitive analysis of major market players of the global electric rope shovel market, such as Caterpillar, Komatsu Mining Corp., Taiyuan Heavy Industry Co., Ltd., IZ-KARTEX, L&H Industrial, SRB Group and others prominent players. The electric rope shovel market is witnessing a wide range of industry activities such as product launch, partnership, innovation, strategic development and expansion across the globe. For instance, in Nov 2018, Komatsu launched P&H 4800XPC electric rope shovel which is the largest payload class available in the market. This product launch helped the company to strengthen its position in the global market.

Segmentation

By Type:

– Less than 20MT

– 20MT-50MT

– 50MT-100MT

– More Than 100MT

By Application:

– Coal

– Mine

– Others

By Geography:

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as

Caterpillar

Komatsu Mining Corp.

Taiyuan Heavy Industry Co., Ltd.

IZ-KARTEX

L&H Industrial

SRB Group

Other Major & Niche Players

