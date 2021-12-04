Agricultural and Forestry Machinery In Brazil Consumption Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type Analysis And Forecast – 2022

Agricultural and Forestry Machinery In Brazil Consumption Market – 2019

Report Description :

Euromonitor International’s Industrial reports provide a 360 degree view of an industry. The Industrial market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Agricultural and Forestry Machinery market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Agricultural Tractors, Harvesting and Threshing Machinery, Other Agricultural and Forestry Machinery, Soil Preparation Machinery.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table Of Content

Headlines

Market Trends

Production Trends

Competitive Landscape

Prospects

Industry Overview

Table 1 Key Industry Indicators 2010-2015

Table 2 Key Industry Indicators: Annual Growth 2011-2015

Chart 1 Production vs Nominal GDP 2000-2020

Chart 2 Producer Volume Index vs Producer Price Index 2000-2015

Industry Sectors

Table 3 Production by Sector: Value 2010-2015

Table 4 Production by Sector: Annual Growth 2011-2015

Table 5 Production by Sector: Share of Total 2010-2015

Chart 3 Industry Sectors’ Growth Indices 2000-2020

Firmographics

Table 6 Number of Companies by Employment Size 2010-2015

Table 7 Number of Companies by Employment Size: Annual Growth 2011-2015

Table 8 Number of Companies by Employment Size: Share of Total 2010-2015

Table 9 Production by Employment Size 2010-2015

Table 10 Production by Employment Size: Annual Growth 2011-2015

Table 11 Production by Employment Size: Share of Total 2010-2015

Table 12 Industry Leaders: Company Production Shares in 2015

Import and Export

Table 13 Import and Export 2010-2015

Table 14 Export Destinations 2010-2015

Table 15 Importing Countries 2010-2015

Chart 4 Import vs Export Growth 2000-2015

Market and Buyers

Table 16 Key Market Indicators 2010-2015

Table 17 Key Market Indicators: Annual Growth 2011-2015

Households

Table 18 Households: Key Statistics 2010-2015

Chart 5 Household Expenditure on Agricultural and Forestry Machinery vs GDP 2000-2020

Chart 6 Household Expenditure on Agricultural and Forestry Machinery vs Population 2000-2020

B2b Buyers

Table 19 B2B Sales Structure 2010-2015

Table 20 B2B Sales Structure: Annual Growth 2011-2015

Table 21 B2B Sales Structure: Share of Total 2010-2015

Key B2b Buyer analysis

Table 22 Key Statistics 2010-2015

Chart 7 Production vs GDP 2000-2020

Chart 8 Costs vs Spending on Agricultural and Forestry Machinery 2000-2015

Table 23 Key Statistics 2010-2015

Chart 9 Production vs GDP 2000-2020

Chart 10 Costs vs Spending on Agricultural and Forestry Machinery 2000-2015

Suppliers

Table 24 Supply Structure 2010-2015

Table 25 Supply Structure: Annual Growth 2011-2015

Table 26 Supply Structure:Share of Total 2010-2015

Chart 11 Supply Structure (BRL million, in 2015)

Labour Costs

Table 27 Key Statistics 2010-2015

Chart 12 Number of Employees vs Average Salary 2000-2015

Chart 13 Output per Employee vs Average Salary 2000-2015

B2b Suppliers

Table 28 B2B Supliers 2010-2015

Table 29 B2B Suppliers: Annual Growth 2011-2015

Table 30 B2B Suppliers: Share of Total 2010-2015

Key B2b Suppliers Statistics

Table 31 Key Statistics 2010-2015

Chart 14 Production vs GDP 2000-2020

Chart 15 Price and Expenditure Dynamics 2000-2015

Table 32 Key Statistics 2010-2015

Chart 16 Production vs GDP 2000-2020

Chart 17 Price and Expenditure Dynamics 2000-2015

Industry Attractiveness Index

Table 33 Attractiveness Index Composition

Chart 18 Attractiveness Index of Agricultural and Forestry Machinery Among Other Brazil Industries

Chart 19 Binary Diagram of Attractiveness Index

Attractiveness Index: Explanation

Future Outlook

Table 34 Forecasts 2016-2021

Definitions

Agricultural and Forestry Machinery

Continued…….

