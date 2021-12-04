AI in Telecommunication Market 2019 Emerging Technologies, Global Trends, Competitive Landscape, Regional Study, Size and Profit Growth by Forecast to 2023

AI in Telecommunication Market Synopsis:

Artificial intelligence is being widely used in various industries such as healthcare, finance, automotive, telecommunication among others. AI technology has the power to revolutionize the industrial processes by increasing productivity and operational efficiencies, saves money and time by automating industrial processes, helps businesses in faster decision making.

The Artificial intelligence (AI) is being widely used in various industries such as automotive, finance, healthcare, telecommunication and others. Market Research Future (MRFR) has published a report about the global AI in telecommunication market that estimates massive raise for this market at 32% CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) between 2018 and 2023. Regarding value, the market is expected to be worth the USD 1 bn by the end of the forecast period.

The major driving factor for the global AI in Telecommunication Market is increasing demand for an autonomously driven network solution. Due to the complex nature in the networks in telecommunication and their size makes it difficult to handle them as per human capabilities. This has created the necessity for highly sophisticated, intelligent and autonomous network driven solutions that can be provided via AI in telecommunication. These solutions help telecommunication companies to not only enhance customer experience with reduced operating cost, but to also improve their speed of service, and quality of the network.

The global AI in telecommunication market can be segmented by application, technology, and lastly, region. With regards to application, this market has been segmented into anomaly detection, network orchestration, predictive maintenance, resource utilization & network optimization, traffic classification, and others. The technology-based segmentation segments the market into machine learning (ML) & deep learning (DL) and natural language processing (NLP).

Major Key Players:

The key players in the global AI in telecommunication market include Cisco Systems (USA), Google LLC (USA), H2O.ai (USA), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd (China), IBM Corporation (USA), Infosys Limited (India), Intel Corporation (USA), Microsoft Corporation (USA), Nuance Communication (USA), Salesforce (USA), and ZTE Corporation (China).

Regional Analysis:

The regional segmentation of the global AI in telecommunication market can segment the market into regional markets namely Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world (RoW).

During the forecast period, North America is expected to dominate the global market of AI in telecommunication due to technological advancement and the presence of a large number of key players in this region, especially in the United States of America (USA). Canada and Mexico are other two important country-specific markets.

Europe is an essential regional market because technological advancement in this region is very high, second only to North America. In Europe also, the use of AI in telecommunication does exist. Important country-specific markets in this region are France, Germany, Italy, and Spain. United Kingdom (UK) also holds the potential of being an important market because it is one of the most important economies in Europe.

During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific region is expected to emerge as the fastest growing regional market due to the rapid digital transformation in various countries of that enables the use of AI-driven solutions in telecommunication. The maximum revenue generating country-specific markets in this region are China, India, and Japan, followed by the remaining countries of the Asia Pacific region.

The RoW segment in this report covers the countries in Latin America and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). Argentina and Brazil are two strong economies in Latin America that can emerge as big markets in the near future.

Latest Industry News:

UAE-based Etisalat has selected multiple companies to foster the development of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and blockchain-based projects and solutions under the Company’s innovation program, Future Now. 11 JAN 2019

KT has developed a new AI solution that can detect telecommunication failures. 22 NOV 2018

South Korea’s largest telecommunications company KT Corporation has officially launched its 5G network commercial service through an AI-equipped robot named Lota. 13 DEC 2018

Intended Audience:

Ai in telecommunication solution and service vendors

Application developers

System integrator

Government agencies

Application end-users

