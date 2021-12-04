Animal Genetics Market 2019 Global Trends, Segments, Growth, Key Vendors Analysis, Import and Export, Sales Revenue by Forecast to 2023

Market Scenario:

Animal genetics is a branch of genetics that pacts with the study of genetic variation and inheritance, primarily for domestic and wild animals. For the commercial level, animal genetics is used for services such as DNA typing, genetic disease testing, and genetic trait testing. This methodology uses hybrid population, ontogenetic, and cytological studies for determining the genetic hybridizations. For instance, a genetically modified cow might be able to produce more milk and can be less prone to common cattle diseases, such as clostridial disease, bovine respiratory disease complex, etc., thus, effectively increasing overall profit of the cattle farmers.

Request a Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7004

The key factor responsible for influencing this market is increasing consumption of animal-derived protein, growing global population and rapid urbanization, and growing focus on identifying superior breeds have aided the growth of the toxicology testing market. However, factors such as, the high cost of animal testing, stringent regulatory framework for genetic engineering, and lack of skilled professionals and are expected to restrict the market growth during the forecast period.

The Global Animal Genetics Market size is projected to register a CAGR of 8.4% over the forecast period.

Segmentation:

The Global Animal Genetics Market is segmented on the basis of animal genetic products, services, and end-user. The Animal Genetics Market, by animal genetic products, the market is segmented into genetic materials and live animals. The live animals are further bifurcated into poultry, bovine, porcine, canine and others. The genetic materials are sub-segmented into semen and embryo. On the basis of services, the animal genetics market is bifurcated into genetic disease tests, DNA typing, gene trait tests, and others. On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into veterinary hospitals & clinics, diagnostic centres, research centres and institutes, and others.

On the basis of region, the Global Animal Genetics Market is segmented into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The Americas is sub-segmented into North America and South America. The North American region is further segmented into the US and Canada. The European region is divided into two, namely, Western Europe and Eastern Europe. Western Europe is further classified into Germany, Italy, France, the UK, Spain, and the rest of Western Europe. The Asia-Pacific region is sub-segmented into Japan, China, India, Australia, the Republic of Korea, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. The Middle Eastern and African region is sub-segmented into the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, and the rest of the Middle East and Africa.

Key players:

Some of the key players in the global animal genetics market are Neogen Corporation (US), Genus (UK), URUS (US), EW Group (Germany), Groupe Grimaud (France), CRV Holding B.V. (The Netherland), Topigs Norsvin (Netherlands), Zoetis (US), Envigo (US) Hendrix Genetics BV (The Netherland), Animal Genetics (US), Alta Genetics (US), vetGen (US), and others.



Regional Market Summary



The Americas region dominated the global animal genetics market in 2017, owing to the growth in the North America region which is largely attributed to the factors such as the high demand for animal products such as pork, & mutton; further the rapid urbanization is likely to fuel the market demand for live animals in near future. The increasing adoption of artificial insemination especially in cattle, sheep, pigs, and goats fuel the further growth of the market.

Europe hoisted as the second largest region for the global animal genetics market owing to increasing awareness of animal health, the rise in the number of numerous animal genetic diseases and the growing prevalence of the zoonotic disease is are expected to provide this market with lucrative growth opportunities.

Asia-Pacific was projected to be the fastest growing region for the global animal genetics market in 2017. The factors attributed to the due to the growing livestock population and advancement in DNA typing and genetic testing tools further increasing the demand for genetic trait tests and various diagnostic testing. For instance, in 2018, NOVOGEN SAS launched their NOVOgen White commercial layers in Libya in a probe for regional expansion.

The Middle East and Africa holds the least share in the global animal genetics market due to the presence of poor health expenditure and economically diverse countries. However, the market is expected to witness growth due to increasing toxicology care programs in the Middle East.



Access Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/animal-genetics-market-7004

About US:

Market Research Future (MRFR), enable customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

Phone: +1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]