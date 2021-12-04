Anti-Drone Market & Technologies Market Market: What are the main factors that contributing towards industry growth?
The potential threat posed by an inexpensive drone carrying a home-made bomb near an airplane or a football field is now apparent to everybody; however, little has been done to mitigate the issue. Counter-drone technology, also refered to as anti-drone, refers to systems that are used to detect and/or intercept unmanned aircrafts. These systems are also known as counter-UAS, C-UAS, or counter-UAV.
Airports, critical infrastructure, and even stadiums are on the lookout for the growing threat of drones. In the past 2 years, there have been numerous incidents of drones infiltrating secure airspace. Luckily, most of these events were not due to terrorist attacks, but rather small drones flying in the vicinity of airplanes, bases, or large public spaces. However, recent incidents, such as, reports by the FBI that organized crime groups are using drones for their operations and Saudi security forces shooting down a drone near a palace belonging to King Salman, are only two examples indicating that crime and terror groups are starting to use drones as weapons.
Counter-Drone and Anti-Drone – type of threat and verticals affected by drones
Type of Threats & Potential Affected Verticals by Drones
The existing solution for these kind of threat is typically the use of anti-air missiles, but wasting an expensive missile on an inexpensive drone is not scalable and poses a threat to the nearby area, so alternative counter-measures are being tested. These new systems must be cheap, easy to build, and easy to learn how to use. Manufactures are working on 1st and 2nd generation drone defense solutions and products and it still remains to be seen which solution will become mainstream.
Anti-drone systems rely on a variety of techniques and technologies for detecting, tracking and/or intercepting drones. The systems can be ground-based, hand-held or UAV-based. Each platform has technological capabilities to either track & detect or intercept (countermeasure) a drone or have both options. Furthermore, each platform can be based on a different kind of technology to perform the task in hand, for example, radar, RF, IR, etc.
Detection & tracking systems include the following technologies:
Radar
Radio-Frequency (RF)
Electro-Optical (EO)
Infrared (IR)
Acoustic
Combined Sensors
Countermeasure technologies include the following:
RF Jamming
GNSS Jamming
Spoofing
Laser
Nets
Projectile
Combined Countermeasure Elements
Platforms types include the following:
Ground-based
Hand-held
UAV-based
2019 is expected to be a year of significant growth in the anti-drone market, as multiple RFPs are being issued around the world for systems that can deal with this type of threat. There are over 150 manufactures offering over 200 C-UAV products and systems. Prominent companies leading innovation in this market are Aaronia AG, Black Sage Technologies, Blighter, Cerbair, Drone Detection Sys, Drone Shield, Gryphon Sensors, Hensoldt (former Airbus EBS), Kelvin Hughes, Lokmas, Rafael, Leonardo, SRC, TeleRadio, Artsys360, Dedrone, Department 13, Elbit Systems, My Defence, Rhode & Schwartz, Sensofusion, Skysafe, WhiteFox, Acipiter, Advanced Radar Technologies, Aveillant, DeTect, Magos Systems, MyDefence, Robin Radar Systems, Thales, Battelle, Radio Hill, SteelRock UAV, Zala Aero Group, OpenWorks, arbe Robotics, Aerotenna and others.
The “Counter-Drone Market & Technologies – 2018-2023” report examines each dollar spent in the market via 5 orthogonal money trails: regional markets, national markets, vertical markets, sub-markets and by solutions market.
Questions answered in this market report include:
What will the Counter-Drone market size be in 2018-2023?
Which verticals are the fastest-growing?
Which countries are expected to invest in Counter-Drone solutions and services?
What are the Counter-Drone market drivers and inhibitors?
This report is a valuable resource for executives with interests in the industry. It has been explicitly customized for industry and decision-makers to enable them to identify business opportunities, emerging technologies, market trends and risks, as well as to benchmark business plans.
Why Buy this Counter-Drone Market Report?
A.Open-Source Intelligence Market size data is analyzed via 5 independent key perspectives:
The market data is analyzed through 5 key perspectives: regional markets, national markets, vertical markets, system purpose, and system type. Given the highly-fragmented market, the report addresses the Intelligence budget “money trail” each dollar spent according to the following orthogonal market segments:
By 8 Counter-Drone Vertical Markets:
Defense/Military
Airport Security
Event Security
Aerial/Aviation Security
Critical Infrastructure
Prisons
Private Facilities
Other
By 2 Types of Systems Purpose:
Detection & Mitigation
Detection Only
By 2 Systems Type
Fixed Systems
Mobile Systems
By 5 Regional Markets:
North America
Latin America
Europe
Middle East & Africa
Asia Pacific
By 23 National & Regional Markets:
USA
Canada
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Australia
India
China
South Korea
Japan
Rest of Asia Pacific
Brazil
Mexico
Colombia
Rest of Latin America
GCC
South Africa
Kenya
Nigeria
Rest of ME&A
Detailed market analysis frameworks for each of the market sectors, including:
Market Drivers & Inhibitors
Business Opportunities
SWOT Analysis
Competitive Analysis
Business Environment
Short profile, leading products, recent events and contact information of over 35 of the leading manufactures in the counter UAV market as well as an additional list of other products and manufacturers:
Aaronia AG
Advanced Radar Technologies
Airspace Systems
Aveillant
Black Sage
Battelle
Blighter Surveillance Systems
Cerbair
DeTect
Drone Detection Sys
DroneShield
Gryphon Sensors (SRC company)
Hensoldt
Kelvin Hughes
Lokmas
OpenWorks Engineering
Rafael Advanced Defense Systems
Selex ES Inc (Leonardo company)
ApolloShield
Elta Systems
SRC Inc.
TeleRadio Engineering Pte Ltd
ArtSys360
Dedrone
Department13
Elbit Systems
Magos Systems
MyDefence
Radio Hill Technologies
Rhode & Schwarz
Robin Radar Systems
Sensofusion
SteelRock UAV
Skysafe
Thales
WhiteFox Defense Technologies
Accipiter
Zala Aero Group
The use of counter-drone technologies can also be implemented in safe-city projects. For further information regarding the safe-city market see our “Safe City Market, Technologies & Industry 2017-2022” report.
