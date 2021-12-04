Market Overview:

The Global Bluetooth Smart and Smart Ready Market was valued at USD 4.61 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 5.61 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.21% from 2017 to 2025.

This generation of Bluetooth is split into two groups: Bluetooth Smart Ready and Bluetooth Smart. Bluetooth Smart Ready gadgets are devices that can receive and share bluetooth signals from such accessories. Bluetooth Smart devices are devices that collect some useful sensor data and transmit it back to the Bluetooth Smart Ready Device. These technologies can be used by devices such as – smartphones, laptop, PC peripherals, earpiece, thermometer, watch, toys, remotes, etc.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Enhanced privacy and faster IP connectivity

1.2 Emergence of wearable devices and appcessories

1.3 Cost-efficient bluetooth smart and smart ready devices with low power consumption

1.4 Rising investments in the IoT technology

1.5 Increasing applications of smart wireless sensors

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Security concerns

2.2 Poor data streaming capacity

Market Segmentation:

The Global Bluetooth Smart and Smart Ready Market is segmented on the application, technology, and region.

1. Application:

1.1 Healthcare

1.2 Wearable Electronics

1.3 Appcessories

1.4 Industrial Measurement and Diagnostics Consumer Electronics

1.5 Automotive

1.6 Building & Retail

2. By Technology:

2.1 Bluetooth 5.0

2.2 Bluetooth Smart

2.3 Bluetooth Smart Ready

3. By Region:

3.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

3.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

3.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

3.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

3.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Broadcom Corporation

2. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

3. Mediatek Inc.

4. Toshiba Corporation

5. Renesas Electronics Corporation

6. Dialog Semiconductor PLC

7. Ceva, Inc.

8. Laird PLC

9. Bluegiga Technologies

10. Qualcomm Incorporated

11. Marvell Technology Group Ltd.

12. Texas Instruments Incorporated

13. Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

14. Microchip Technology Incorporated

15. Nordic Semiconductors Asa

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

