Cancer Biomarkers Market Industry Size, Share and Forecast to 2027 | bioMérieux, Inc., Creative Diagnostics, Hologic Inc., and Quest Diagnostics

Cancer biomarkers are the molecules that help in the diagnosis as well as the treatment of various forms of cancer. These molecules are produced by the cancer tissue or by other cells in the body in response to cancer. These molecules can be monitored by obtaining samples such as, blood, stool, urine, tumor tissue, or other tissues or bodily fluids.

Emerging Key Players Profiling in this Market Include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., QIAGEN, Illumina, Inc., GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, bioMérieux, Inc., Creative Diagnostics, Hologic Inc., and Quest Diagnostics among others.

Rise in the number of cancer cases as well as increasing research and development activities is anticipated to drive the growth of the cancer biomarkers market. Rising awareness regarding personalized medicine is expected to offer significant growth opportunities in the market in the coming years.

The “Global Cancer biomarkers Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global market with detailed market segmentation by product, application, end user, and geography. The global cancer biomarkers market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global cancer biomarkers market is segmented on the basis of biomarker type, profiling technology, cancer type, and application. on the basis of biomarker type, the cancer biomarkers market is segmented as, genetic biomarkers, protein biomarkers and other cancer biomarkers. The segment of genetic biomarkers is further classified as, leukemia, lung cancer, breast cancer, and prostate cancer. On the basis of profiling technology, the market is segmented as, omics technologies, imaging technologies, immunoassays, cytogenetics, and bioinformatics.

The omics technologies is further categorized as, proteomics and genomics. Imaging technologies are classified as, ultrasound, computed tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), positron emission tomography (PET), and mammography. The cancer biomarkers market is classified based on cancer types such as, breast cancer, lung cancer, prostate cancer, leukemia, bladder cancer, and other cancer types. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as, diagnostics, research and development, prognostics, and other applications.

North America is expected to contribute to the largest share in the cancer biomarkers market in the coming years, owing to rising incidence of cancer. Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, due to increase in the number of R&D activities being conducted in the field of cancer therapy.

The report analyzes factors affecting cancer biomarkers market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Cancer biomarkers market in these regions.

