Compressive Study on Weigh-In-Motion (WIM) Market By Top Key Players – Kapsch, Q-Free, METTLER TOLEDO, Avery Weigh-Tronix, TE Connectivity, International Road Dynamics

Weigh-In-motion (WIM) devices are designed to capture and record the weighing data of vehicle wheel, axle, axle group, front and rear bridge and gross at highway speeds, various sensors installed in the roadway sense vehicles as they pass the Weigh-in-motion (WIM) scales and enter the Weigh Station, allowing enforcement officers to track the trucks as they pass through the facility. As Weigh-in-Motion Systems provide the ability to weigh large commerce objects to maintain compliance and ensure safety in a cost-effective solution which helps to maintain the infrastructural expenses by reducing the roadways damages from heavy vehicle due to this, it is expected that in the coming period the Weigh-In-Motion (WIM) market will grow at a tremendous rate for the advancement of the nation.

The increasing government initiatives towards intelligent transportation system is expected to remain the dominant force driving the demand for Weigh-In-Motion (WIM) market. Furthermore, growing traffic challenges in the roadways hampering the traffic flow along with that heavy vehicle cause exponential and pavement damages in the roads which are affecting the infrastructure is greatly influencing Weigh-In-Motion (WIM) market. Increasing Investment in Smart Cities are anticipated to witness increased construction of proper roadways system, which in turn are expected to generate untapped opportunity for the Weigh-In-Motion (WIM) market.

Request a sample copy at https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012701846/sample

Key players profiled in the report include Kapsch, Q-Free, METTLER TOLEDO, Avery Weigh-Tronix, TE Connectivity, International Road Dynamics Inc., Kistler Group, TransCore, Axis Communications AB., EFKON GmbH

The “Global Weigh-In-Motion (WIM) Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Weigh-In-Motion (WIM) industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Weigh-In-Motion (WIM) market with detailed market segmentation by technology, type and geography. The global Weigh-In-Motion (WIM) market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Weigh-In-Motion (WIM) market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global WEIGH-IN-MOTION (WIM) market is segmented on the basis of Vehicle Speed, Type, End Use Industry, Function, Component and Sensor Type. Based on Vehicle Speed, the market is segmented into Low-Speed and High-Speed. On the basis of the Type the market is segmented into In-Road System, Weigh Bridge System and Onboard System. On the basis of the End Use Industry the market is segmented into Logistics, Oil & Refinery and others. On the basis of the Function the market is segmented into Vehicle Profiling, Axle Counting, Weight Enforcement, Weight-Based Toll Collection and Traffic Data Collection. On the basis of the Component the market is segmented into Hardware and Software & Services. On the basis of the Sensor Type the market is segmented into Image Sensor, Piezoelectric Sensor, Bending Plate, Inductive Loop, Magnetic Sensor, Acoustic Sensor, Infrared Sensor, Radar Sensor, Lidar Sensor and Thermal Sensor.

Ask for Discount at https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012701846/discount

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION2. KEY TAKEWAYS3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 4. WEIGH-IN-MOTION (WIM) MARKET LANDSCAPE 5. WEIGH-IN-MOTION (WIM) MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS 6. WEIGH-IN-MOTION (WIM) MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS 7. WEIGH-IN-MOTION (WIM) MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – VEHICLE SPEED 8. WEIGH-IN-MOTION (WIM) MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TYPE 9. WEIGH-IN-MOTION (WIM) MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – END USE INDUSTRY 10. WEIGH-IN-MOTION (WIM) MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – FUNCTION 11. WEIGH-IN-MOTION (WIM) MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – COMPONENT 12. WEIGH-IN-MOTION (WIM) MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – SENSOR TYPE 13. WEIGH-IN-MOTION (WIM) MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS 14. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE 15. WEIGH-IN-MOTION (WIM) MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

15.1. KAPSCH 15.2. Q-FREE 15.3. METTLER TOLEDO 15.4. AVERY WEIGH-TRONIX 15.5. TE CONNECTIVITY 15.6. INTERNATIONAL ROAD DYNAMICS INC. 15.7. KISTLER GROUP 15.8. TRANSCORE 15.9. AXIS COMMUNICATIONS AB. 15.10. EFKON GMBH 16. APPENDIX

Get Complete Report at https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW00012701846/buy/4550

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.