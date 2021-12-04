Computer Vision Market 2019 – 2023: Emerging Technologies, Industry Segments, Business Trends, Landscape and Demand

Computer Vision Market Scenario:

This report delivers an unbias market foresight on computer vision technology for the next five years. It also discusses the key developments that took place in the global computer vision market in recent years, as a part of the market’s historical analysis. The users of the report will come across market opportunities and trends that are likely to arise during course of the projected years. The scope of research covers components such as hardware and software.

The market is also analyzed based on Computer Vision Market applications, which comprise face recognition, gesture recognition, and character recognition. Key end-users discussed in report include agriculture, automotive, healthcare, entertainment, consumer electronics, transportation. This will allow report users to identify the segments that are highly lucrative and capitalize on growth opportunities while minimizing risks. All the segments and sub-segments are profiled under four major geographies– North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA) with the respective country-level market sizes.

Competitive Dashboard:

The prominent players operating the global computer vision market are National Instruments (U.S.), Nvidia Corporation (U.S.), Autoliv Inc. (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Cognex Corporation (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Intel Corporation (U.S.), Sony Corporation (Japan), Keyence Corporation (Japan), and Basler AG (Germany).

Drivers and Constraints Impacting the Market:

Computer vision is one of the complex processes that has been attempted to create and comprehend. The market’s development is still at its initial phase and is presumed to generate a great deal of inertia in terms of investment, demand, and research and development. This is considered to stimulate the global computer vision market growth during the assessment period. With the development of augmented and virtual reality coupled with the demand for mobile devices, the global computer vision market is considered to stimulate.

Additionally, emergent technologies of machine learning, artificial learning, virtual reality, augmented reality, deep learning, neural networks are placing strong emphasis on product development which is further considered to contribute to the market growth during the appraisal period. Moreover, factors such as high accuracy of computer vision systems, accessibility to robust & low-cost hardware, escalating need for automation, and availability of open source libraries are some of the other factors considered to influence the market growth during the appraisal period.

On the flip side, increasing security concerns associated with cloud-based image processing and analytics are some of the major concerns considered to dampen the market growth in the coming years.

Computer Vision Market Segmental Analysis:

The global computer vision market has been segmented on the basis of component, application, end-user, and region.

By mode of component, the global computer vision market has been segmented into software and hardware.

By mode of application, the global computer vision market has been segmented into gesture recognition, face recognition, and character recognition.

By mode of end-user, the global computer vision market has been segmented into automotive, agriculture, entertainment, healthcare, transportation, consumer electronics, and others. Among these, the automotive segment is considered to register the largest market share with a CAGR of 33.86% during the estimated period.

Regional Insights:

Geographically, the computer vision market span across regions namely, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

Among all the regions, the North American region is presumed to control a significant portion of the computer vision market. The incorporation of machine vision through several industries such as automotive and manufacturing are influencing the market development in this region. Moreover, the escalating implementation of surveillance analytics for user behavior tracking is considered to fuel the market growth in this region.

Asia Pacific is estimated to register a sharp rise during the estimated period owing to the presence of leading nations such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea. The amplified implementation of virtual and augmented displays in the automotive and 3D gaming is contributing to the market growth in this region.

Industry Updates:

December 26, 2018: A computer vision system which can identify objects based on the method of visual learning that are used by the humans have been developed at the UCLA Samueli School of Engineering. The system can be an advance in computer vision and a step toward general artificial intelligence systems. It can make decisions based on reasoning, and also interact with human beings in a more human-like way.

Intended Audience:

Semiconductor product designers and fabricators

Developers of machine vision-related applications

Providers of machine vision-related components and solutions

Technology standard organizations, forums, alliances, and associations

Technology investors

Universities and research organizations

Government bodies

