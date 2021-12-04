Conductive Rubber Market Expected to Increase Highest Revenue by 2027 with Key Vendors: Dow Corning Corporation, General Electric, Holland Shielding Systems, K.D. Joshi Rubber Industries, Momentive Performance Materials

The Insight Partners provides you with a global analysis on “The Conductive Rubber Market” and forecast to 2027. The report includes detailed scenario based on Type (Thermal Conductive Rubber, Electrical Conductive Rubber); End User (Automotive and Transportation, Electrical and Electronics, Industrial Machines, Others) and Geography.

Conductive rubber is a rubberized material with conductive properties. Conductive rubbers are essential for elimination of electromagnetic interference and radio frequency interference specifically in electronics. Materials such as multicon, conductive silicone etc. are used in conductive rubbers. Conductive rubbers can be categorized in two type i.e. thermal conductive and electrical conductive rubbers. Industries such as automotive and transportation, electronics and electrical, etc. have extensive usage of conductive rubbers. Conductive rubber can be produced in different shapes like sheets, molded parts, die-cut, strips, o-rings, and others.

The global study on Conductive Rubber market sums up area wise market distribution with respect to five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South & Central America covering the political, economic, social, and technological scenario for each region and its impact on the market. The report further breaks down the analysis for the major countries in these regions to provide a detailed picture of the market share and growth rate.

Leading players of the Conductive Rubber Market profiled in the report include-

1.Dow Corning Corporation

2.General Electric (GE)

3.Holland Shielding Systems BV

4.K.D. Joshi Rubber Industries Pvt. Ltd.

5.Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

6.Reiss Manufacturing, Inc.

7.Saint-Gobain

8.Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

9.Specialty Silicone Products, Inc.

10.Wacker

The conductive rubber market is segmented on the basis of type and end user. On the basis of type, the conductive rubber market is segmented into, thermal conductive rubber, electrical conductive rubber. On the basis of end user, the conductive rubber market is segmented into, automotive & transportation, electrical & electronics, industrial machines, others.

