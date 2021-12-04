Crack Tooth Syndrome Market Appraise to Reach USD 4.96 billion by 2023

Crack Tooth Syndrome Market Scenario:

Cracked tooth syndrome (CTS) also known as split tooth syndrome or cracked cusp syndrome or incomplete fracture of posterior teeth is a dental condition characterized by a fractured but unbroken tooth. Problems related to cracked teeth are the third leading cause of tooth loss after caries and periodontal disease.

As the population ages, CTS issues become more prevalent, increasing the incidences of root caries, gum disease, teeth crowding, erosion, attrition, parafunctional occlusion, and abrasion and increased number of cracks. CTS conditions are more painful; fortunately, there are several novel treatments available to the aid such as endodontic treatments and others.

Further introduction of the interim endodontic therapy is helpful in eliminating infection and regenerate native bone in the site before extraction and immediate dental implant placement. Moreover, new advanced diagnosis treatments are exceeding the success ratio as compared to the traditional diagnosis such as transillumination, magnification, or methylene blue dye which were delivering often poor results, failing to examine the teeth properly.

As a result, cracked tooth syndrome treatments are witnessing wide uptake, and the market for CST treatments is widening on the global platform, garnering substantial traction. Acknowledging the traction this market perceives today, Market Research Future (MRFR) in its recently published study report asserts that the already booming market of crack tooth syndrome is expected to garner USD 4.96 bn. by 2023 at a CAGR of 6 % throughout the forecast period (2017-2023).

CTS treatment market has evolved dramatically over the last few years, witnessing the development of stronger, biocompatible and bioabsorbable materials with better osteointegration properties, development of silicon dental adhesives, CAD/CAM technology, and others. Factors such as advantages provided by these treatments and well-spread awareness among people about the availability of these treatments and accessibility, cumulatively drive the market growth.

Additional factors substantiating the market growth include paramount concerns of oral health care, increasing geriatric populace and the well-spread awareness about the oral healthcare. Besides, the growing risk factors and causes of CTS such as previous dental restorative procedures, occlusal factors, anatomical considerations, and trauma are driving the demand in CTS treatments market.

On the other hand, factors such as the High cost of treatments and dental implants, coupled with inadequate reimbursements for dental implants reflected by high out-of-pocket costs reimbursements are impeding the market growth.

Global Crack Tooth Syndrome Market – Competitive Analysis

Crack tooth syndrome market is highly competitive. The key strategies traced from the analysis of recent developments of the key players include product launch, agreement & partnership, acquisition, and expansion. Key manufacturers utilizing breakthrough manufacturing technology strive to develop a comprehensive range of Safe and reliable solutions portfolio.

Crack Tooth Syndrome Market Key Players:

The Global Crack Tooth Syndrome Market is driven by some of the leading players including Henry Schein, Inc., Institut Straumann AG, Zimmer Biomet, 3M, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Nobel Biocare, DENTSPLY Sirona, Osstem Prosthetics, and CAMLOG Biotechnologies AG Planmeca OY.

Global Crack Tooth Syndrome Market – Segments

The MRFR analysis is segmented into six key dynamics;

By Diagnosis: Clinical Examination, Dye Test, X-ray, Transillumination, and Radiograph, among others.

By Types: Completely Fractured Teeth (obliquely directed and vertically directed), and Incompletely Fractured (oblique and vertical) among others.

By Drug Class: Pain Killers, and Anti-biotic, among others.

By Treatments: Stabilization, Crown Restoration, Root Canal Therapy, and Extraction, among others.

By Devices: Implants, Adhesives, and Expendables, among others.

By Regions: North America, Europe, APAC and the Rest-of-the-World.

Industry/Innovation/ Related News:

May 07, 2018 – Henry Schein, Inc., the world’s largest provider of healthcare products and services for dental care launched SLX™ Clear Aligner System, a complete solution that incorporates the popular Sagittal First/Motion 3D technology, a proprietary offering of Henry Schein Orthodontics (HSO) business. With the introduction of SLX™ Clear Aligner System, the company marks its entering in the rapidly growing market for orthodontic aligners.

This system can significantly reduce the number of aligners needed for use in a typical case including cracked tooth syndrome, providing meaningful time savings and clinical benefits to doctors and patients alike. The SLX™ Clear Aligner System has been cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, uses patented manufacturing processes to achieve aligner clarity and a precise fit for greater comfort and improved tooth control.

Global Crack Tooth Syndrome Market – Regional Analysis

North America region holds the hegemony over the global crack tooth syndrome market, accounting for the largest market share. The region is expected to continue with its dominance throughout the forecast period.

Whereas, Europe market is projected to be the second-largest market for CTS treatment. Germany, backed by its sizeable medical device industry and its vast CTS treatment market is expected to drive the market growth in the region.

The Asia Pacific region is emerging as one of the lucrative markets for CTS treatments, and the region is expected to escalate rapidly over the forecast period. In developed economies like the US & UK, the cost of CTS treatments is quite high which in turn fuels the market growth of medical tourism in developing economies such as India, Malaysia, etc.

The Middle East and Africa CTS markets are expected to have limited but steady growth during the review period.

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Definition

1.2 Scope of Study

1.2.1 Research Objective

1.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

1.2.2.1 Assumptions

1.2.2.2 Limitations

1.3 Market Structure

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Process

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Secondary Research

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints

3.3 Opportunities

3.4 Macroeconomic Indicators

4 Market Factor Analysis

4.1 Porters Five Forces Model

4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4 Threat of New Entrants

4.5 Threat of Substitutes

4.6 Intensity of Rivalry

…Continued!

