Digital Storage Devices Market Size, Comprehensive Analysis, Development Strategy, Future Plans and Industry Growth with High CAGR by Forecast 2023

Market Highlights

The Internet-based service enterprises have been carrying out newer and efficient techniques to deal with growing number of data servers requiring a lot of storage. This has created a huge demand for storage in cloud-based services. The digital storage devices are a kind of data storage device used to store the data, exchange data, files, images and more. These devices prove essential for a computing system to store the necessary information and retrieve that information later.

The factors that affect the market growth include the increasing amount of data from digital services and industries like banking, healthcare, information technology and others. Another major factor that tends to increase the market growth is growth in cloud computing services. Moreover, the rising trend of smartphones with high capacity storage is also expected to fuel the market.

Segmentation:

By the type, the market is segmented into flash storage, solid state drives, magnetic disk drives, optical disk drives, and others. Flash storage is further segmented into USB storage and memory card. Solid State drives are further segmented into flash memory based, DRAM-based, and other. Magnetic storage is further segmented into the floppy disk, magnetic recording tape, magnetic strips, hard disk, and others. Optical storage is further segmented into a digital versatile disc, compact disc, Blu-Ray DVD, and others.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into personal computers, laptops, smartphone, networking, and others.

On the basis of storage, the market is segmented into up to 8 Gb, 8-128 Gb, 128-512 Gb, 512 Gb to 2 Tb, 2 Tb and above

On the basis of usage, the market is segmented into individual usage and enterprise usage

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world.

Regional Analysis:

On the basis of geography, the market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world. Among all the regions, the market is dominated by North America providing digital storage devices for laptops, desktops, and portable storage devices for laptops, desktops, and portable storage. These vendors comprise a large market of storage device manufacturers. One of the major factors contributing to the growth of digital storage devices is the higher adoption of flash storage and rising penetration of smartphones with higher memory.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to show the highest growth considering developments in the semiconductor industry, and rising smartphone penetration rate in countries like India and China. Many companies in Asia Pacific are expanding their product portfolio by carrying out research into the SoC integration, and also by shifting their business onto the cloud, requiring additional storage requirement.

Competitive Dashboard:

Some of the major players in global digital storage devices market include Western Digital Technologies, Inc (U.S.), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Sony Corporation (Japan), Intel Corporation (U.S.), Lenovo Group Ltd (China), Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (South Korea), SanDisk Corporation (U.S.), Seagate Technology PLC (U.S.), Teradata Corporation (U.S.), Transcend Information, Inc (Taiwan), among others.

Other vendors include Kingston Technology Corporation, Inc (U.S.) International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.), EMC Corporation (U.S.), Hewlett Packard Company (U.S.), Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. (U.S.), NetApp, Inc. (U.S.), Netgear, Inc. (U.S.), Fujitsu Ltd. (Japan), Violin Systems (U.S.), LSI Corporation (U.S.), Kingmax Semiconductor Inc. (Taiwan), Hitachi-LG Data Storage (South Korea), Promise Technology, Inc. (Taiwan), among others.

List of Tables

Table1 World Population By Major Regions (2017 To 2030)

Table2 Global Digital Storage Devices Market: By Region, 2017-2023

Table3 North America Digital Storage Devices Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table4 Europe Digital Storage Devices Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table5 Asia Pacific Digital Storage Devices Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table6 The Middle East & Africa Digital Storage Devices Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table7 Latin America Digital Storage Devices Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table8 Global Digital Storage Devices By Application Market: By Regions, 2017-2023

Table9 North America Digital Storage Devices By Application Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table10 Europe Digital Storage Devices By Application Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table11 Asia Pacific Digital Storage Devices By Application Market: By Country, 2017-2023