Electrosurgical Devices Market 2019-2025 Global Industry Analysis with Top Key Players- Apyx Medical, B.Braun Melsungen, Bowa medical, Conmed, ERBE and more…

Electrosurgery uses electrical energy to create thermal destruction of tissue through coagulation. Electrosurgical devices are the medical devices used for almost all types of surgeries such as cardiac, orthopedic, cosmetic and dermatological, gynecological, plastic surgery, ENT, maxillofacial, urological, neurological and general surgical procedures as well as certain dental procedures, etc. Electrosurgical units (ESU’s) are used for surgical cutting or to manage blood loss by causing coagulation (homoeostasis) during surgery. Worldwide people are opting for the electrosurgical devices-based surgeries.

Major players in this market are Apyx Medical (U.S.), B.Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Bowa medical (Germany), Conmed (U.S.), ERBE Electronics (Germany), J&J (Ethicon & Megadyne) (U.S.), Medtronic (Ireland), Olympus (Japan), Smith & Nephew (U.K.), Utah Medical (U.S.), Applied Medical (U.S.), and KLS Martin (Germany). The increasing acceptance of electrosurgical devices is mainly due to the advancements in electrosurgical devices such as reduction of collateral damage to tissues, eschar (dead tissues) formation and limiting the sticking of tissues. According to IQ4I analysis, the electrosurgical devices global market is expected to grow at a mid-single digit CAGR to reach $6,273.2 million by 2025.



The market for electrosurgical devices is segmented mainly based on products, surgery and geography. Electrosurgical devices product market is segmented as electrosurgical electrodes, instruments/units, smoke management, and accessories. Instruments/units market held the largest share. Electrosurgical instruments/units are further sub-segmented as monopolar and bipolar instruments, where monopolar instruments occupied the largest share during 2018. Bipolar instruments are projected to grow at a mid-single digit CAGR from 2018 to 2025. The monopolar instruments market is further segmented into contact and non-contact monopolar instruments. Among the contact monopolar instruments electrosurgical pencils commanded the largest revenue in 2018, in the non-contact instruments market Argon conductive gas-based segment commanded the largest revenue during 2018. The Helium based segment is expected to grow at a high single digit CAGR from 2018 to 2025.

According to IQ4I analysis, in surgery market, oncology commanded the largest revenue of in 2018 and is expected to grow at mid-single digit CAGR from 2018 to 2025. As more and more cancer patients opt for minimally invasive surgeries for treatment, the market is experiencing growth. With a desire to appear more youthful and increasing significance of external appearance more people are undergoing cosmetic surgery driving the cosmetic and dermatological surgery market which is expected to be fastest growing market.

Based on geography the market is segmented into North America (U.S. and Rest of North America), Europe (Germany, France, U.K. and Others), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India and Others) and Rest of the World (Brazil, Middle East & others and Rest of Latin America). North America commanded the largest revenue of in 2018 during 2018 due to advancements in technology, adoption of electrosurgical instruments in all types of surgeries, minimally- invasive surgeries, healthcare expenditures by government reforms, and an aging population and availability of skilled labors. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow a fastest rate due to growing awareness of the people and increasing demand for safe, cost effective minimally invasive procedures.



